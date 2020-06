National Justice Exclusive: Brooklyn Based "Antifa" Network Helping Organize Violence Across the Country ERIC STRIKER • JUNE 3, 2020• 1,200 WORDS • 53 COMMENTS Email13SHARESAs American cities burn and people are murdered in the street with impunity by groups protesting the death of George Floyd, very little reporting has been done on who exactly is responsible beyond tweets from Donald Trump about the mobs being led by “Antifa” (Anti-Fascist) — an umbrella term anarchist organizations use as propaganda when trying to win liberal support for paramilitary attacks they conduct on nationalist protesters and Trump supporters.The mainstream media has played its role in intentionally obfuscating who exactly the groups inciting the rioting and killing are by claiming “antifa” is not a group, which is a malicious half-truth. Law enforcement sources, Andy Ngo , and Fox News have identified two organizations as playing an active role in the carnage: The Revolutionary Abolitionist Movement and The Base These two groups are interlinked, and currently encouraging and organizing the violence in the New York City area.The Base, whose Facebook page is now explicitly telling people to commit acts of violence, is an above ground “organizational space” located at 1286 Myrtle Ave in Bushwick, Brooklyn.According to reporting in a Brooklyn publication from 2013, the “anarchist collective” is run by Elysa Lozano, an assistant professor at LaGuardia Community College who wears her violent extremist views on her sleeve, and Khalid Robinson, a man who according to an interview on an anarchist podcast is the organizer of the Revolutionary Abolitionist Movement in New York City.Robinson, pictured above with Lozano, can be seen wearing an “antifa” t-shirt sold as part of a fundraiser for the “Tinley Park 5,” a group of anarchists who were arrested for brutally injuring 10 people in a premeditated hammer attack in the Illinois suburb of Tinley Park in 2012.According to Robinson’s interview on the “Solecast,” he helped start The Base as “a place for anarchists to meet.”It is unknown how much criminal activity is planned at this venue, but it is a bug light for left-wing extremists from across the country and abroad. The group uses images of explosions as its logo , and has close ties to the Kurdish terrorist militia in Syria, the YPG, which has provided many American anarchists with military training undoubtedly being used in the riots as we speak.The front is also an operating space for groups like the NYC Anarchist Black Cross, which is composed of “antifa” members and used as an above ground way to raise money and write prisoners letters.A photograph obtained by open source intelligence shows masked “antifa” members the media claims don’t exist posing in front of The Base.As for Khalid Robinson’s Revolutionary Abolitionist Movement, they do not hide what they are about. As Fox News’ Lara Logan has reported , they believe in engaging in racial violence against white people and random police officers in the name of overthrowing “white supremacy.”The group has two flags, one featuring a red AK-47 on a black banner, and another showing a red star with the acronym “RAM.”An image of masked RAM members posing with shotguns, AK-47s, machetes and an “antifa” flag was obtained byThis group has been operating for years, spreading violent propaganda with the help of social media companies, all while the FBI devotes all of its resources to chasing around imaginary “white supremacist terrorists.”The extent of their terrorist activities is unknown, but they have been very active in the George Floyd riots — calling it a “black liberation revolt” — and have chapters across the country.Christian Erazo is another important figure in organizing anarchist violence in New York City.Erazo, pictured above on the far right in the red and green bandana filming a video announcing plans to disrupt public transportation, was profiled for his activities bylast January for his part in planning the J31 subway riots . In spite of this reporting, the NYPD and the FBI took no action either against the people who planned this chaos, or the Synagogue who allowed them to host their planning sessions.Erazo, the lead singer of punk band (A) Truth pictured above clutching the “antifa” flag, helps lead multiple violent anarchist projects, such as Brigada 71 (a left-wing soccer hooligan group associated with the New York Cosmos) and NYC Antifa . Brigada 71 spends a lot of time at the East River Bar, a popular hangout for left-wing soccer hooligans, on 97 South 6th Street in Brooklyn,Both groups are also currently encouraging the violence on social media and are close to the owners of The Base, who let them use the venue for their activities. Meet up spots like The Base play an important role in providing fresh recruits due to its storefront visibility, which invites curious and bored hipsters and radicalizes them in the rapidly gentrifying neighborhood.For years, Erazo used a warehouse on 258 Johnson Ave in East Williamsburg nicknamed “The Swamp” to host punk rock shows that would serve to recruit new anarchists. While Erazo and his friends did their best to keep the spot a secret, a Brooklyn hipster publication listed “The Swamp” as a cool place to see music as recently as 2015. Erazo is specifically named as its “founder.”According to a source familiar with the anarchist community, when music wasn’t playing, the building had a gym and was used to conduct paramilitary training. While there doesn’t seem to be any more concerts happening at The Swamp, it is unknown if these anarchist groups are still utilizing the space for other activities.Many Americans have complained that neither the police nor the FBI appear interested in investigating or prosecuting anarchist paramilitary groups, even when they are leading the worst and most deadly riots in modern history.This isn’t because it is hard to find out who these people are. It is due to state corruption and privilege. A large number of anarchists are the sons and daughters of politicians, bankers, judges, and other connected elite figures, thus immunizing from the consequences of their crimes.Recently, New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio’s own daughter was arrested among the rioters in the city he governs. Vice presidential contender and Virginia Senator Tim Kaine’s son is another example. An "antifa" organizer was exposed by as the grandson of a judge and nephew of a Congressman who is also now a judge.Ken Klippenstein, a digital blogger who is a fan of the anarchist groups dubbed "antifa," was leaked documents by FBI agents about with details about an ongoing investigation into the activities of these violent extremists.With virtually every institution in America expressing support for these terrorist groups, along with their connections to powerful officials, Donald Trump's bluster about labeling them a terrorist group appears to be nothing but a gust of hot air.(Republished from National Justice by permission of author or representative)Most of these Rioters are doing the Govts job they dont care about changing the system at all why dont they take attacks on the White House, Pentagon,US Congress, and other halls of power of course not they prefer burning stores looting and using identity politics crap dont they understand they are being used Americans are not ready for blood on the streets they prefer stagnation and being atomized