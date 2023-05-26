What's new

Washington concerned by China moves against US companies

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
58,399
-52
99,319
Country
China
Location
China

Washington concerned by China moves against US companies

May 26, 2023



US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Minister of Commerce for the People's Republic of China Wang Wentao during a meeting to discuss commercial relationship, opportunities for trade and investment, and the recent PRC actions taken against US companies operating in the PRC (Source: Facebook page).

WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES — US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo expressed concern to her Chinese counterpart Wang Wentao on Thursday over Beijing’s restrictions on US companies.

The officials, who met in Washington, “had candid and substantive discussions on issues relating to the US-China commercial relationship,” the US Department of Commerce said in a statement.

This included “the overall environment in both countries for trade and investment and areas for potential cooperation,” it said.

“Secretary Raimondo also raised concerns about the recent spate of PRC actions taken against US companies operating in the PRC,” the statement said, using an acronym for the People’s Republic of China.
The Chinese Ministry of Commerce also said the two had “a frank, professional and constructive exchange.”

Wang “expressed key concerns on US economic and trade policies towards China,” particularly “semiconductor policies,” it added.

China imposed restrictions on US semiconductor giant Micron on Sunday, claiming that its chips posed “major network security risks” that could affect “national security.”
The United States, through a State Department spokesperson, expressed serious concerns on the issue.

The semiconductor sector is highly strategic and was already the subject of tensions between the two countries, with the United States also restricting sales of advanced chips to China.

Tensions are running high between Washington and Beijing as they engage in fierce competition on the diplomatic, military, technological and economic fronts.

They are also at loggerheads over several diplomatic issues such as Taiwan and Russia.

The two sides have resumed high-level contact in recent weeks, however.

Wang’s visit to Washington represents a rare trip for a senior Chinese official to the United States.

His meeting was “part of ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication and responsibly manage the relationship,” the US Commerce Department said.
— AFP

www.theonlinecitizen.com

Washington concerned by China moves against US companies - The Online Citizen Asia

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo raised concerns about China's restrictions on US companies during a meeting with her Chinese counterpart Wang Wentao. The discussions included the trade and investment environment and areas for potential cooperation. Tensions between the two countries are...
www.theonlinecitizen.com www.theonlinecitizen.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

Get Ya Wig Split
Biden Is Setting Up an $11 Billion Chips Network to Bolster US National Security
Replies
0
Views
195
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split
beijingwalker
China is a growing threat to national security, U.S. companies and American workers, Competing with China not 'easy': U.S. Commerce Secretary says
Replies
7
Views
675
etylo
E
beijingwalker
Top Biden Aide Tells Chinese Diplomat that US Wants to 'Move Beyond' Spy Balloon
Replies
3
Views
212
S10
S10
beijingwalker
Blinken wants to visit China, US State Department says
Replies
0
Views
141
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
F-22Raptor
China, not self-sufficiency, is US target in chips initiative
Replies
0
Views
205
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom