Waseem Rizvi ex-head of UttarPradesh Shia central waqf board converts to Hinduism

Waseem Rizvi ex-head of Uttar Pradesh Shia central waqf board converts to Sanatan dharma on Monday, December Six, the day Muslims of India mourn for demolition of Babri Masjid in 1991.




1638774236603.png

1638774356017.png
 
I think it's good and it will bring peace in India.
There will be less communal tension if more Muslims of India convert to Hinduism.
Religion isn't every thing, the most important thing is peace and harmony, as they will bring prosperity and development.
 
Going by your logic why not all Hindus convert to Islam to bring more peace and harmony not only within India but with Pakistan also?
 
