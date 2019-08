Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar continues on Tuesday suspended Pak Sar Zameen party chairman PSP Mustafa kamal as towns project director garbage hours later he had been assigned the responsibility.Waseem Akhtar spoke to the press and stated hed given the Duties Mustafa kamal that had served as Karachi mayor before since he believed the PSP leader needed to make use of its metropolis with all honesty.He was not cleaning up the city but only doing politics. he should have reported to the head office and discussed the formula to clean the city but he got involved in the china-cutting of the department.Mustafa Kamal isn’t a representative of the national accountability bureau nab he is requesting files.karachi is suffering from sewerage and clean water problems and the administration is working to eradicate them by using the machinery that it possesses.The solid waste management board isn’t working and also the Sindh government isn’t supplying resources to the body.Sources: Waseem Akhtar suspends Mustafa Kamal as Karachi’s ‘Project Director Garbage’