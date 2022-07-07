WASA Managing Director wants to do official duty from the United States

Taksim A Khan, managing director of Dhaka WASA, wants to travel to the United States for two months to see medical and family members. However, at this time he has expressed interest in performing 'virtual' duties.Taksim has applied to the Dhaka WASA Board for permission to do official work in the United States. The matter is to be discussed at the 293rd meeting of the board to be held on Thursday afternoon. If the meeting approves the application of WASA MD, he will be able to do official work from the United States. News from bdnews24.com.To curb spending, the government has banned government officials from traveling abroad unnecessarily. A circular in this regard was also issued on May 16 from the Expenditure Management Branch of the Ministry of Finance.There has been talk of restricting foreign travel to government officials as well as officials from autonomous, semi-government institutions, state-owned companies, banks and other financial institutions.Dhaka WASA board member said. Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin told bdnews24.com: He said such a thing. We have a meeting in the afternoon, let's see what happens there. "A decision requires the support of a majority of the 13-member board.Another board member told bdnews24.com: "He (MD) wants to go to America again for two months. If you want on duty, you will sit in America and have an office here. I will give a note of dissent. I don't know what the rest will do. I can't stop alone. The problem is, no one wants to speak out against him. That's why managing directors can do whatever they want. "Dhaka WASA managing director can do official work abroad, the answer to the question of the Additional Secretary of the Department of Local Government. Khaiul Islam told bdnews24.com on Thursday that official work could be done abroad even if the government gave permission.Stating that there are many steps for this, the member of Dhaka WASA Board said, "The board will need a proposal. From there he will come to the ministry. Will go from our ministry to the PM's office again. If the government allows, you can. "Taksim A Khan did not respond even after calling on his mobile phone more than once to know about this.Earlier, Taksim was in the United States for two months from April 25 to July 24, 2021. Then he started his official work from there. The issue was widely criticized at the time.Taksim has been the MD of Dhaka WASA since 2009. His term has been extended a total of six times since his first appointment.