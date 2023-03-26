Was this the most advanced Russian jet? - Yak 141

The(Western reporting name) was amulti-role fighter. Its original designation was the Yak-41, however, this designation was classified by the Soviet military. The Yak-141 was actually a fictitious name, applied to the demonstrator aircraft which set a number of world records. By this name this shipborne fighter was known in the West, it was also applied for promotional purposes by the Yakovlev Design Bureau.In 1992 the Yak-141 was presented atandin 1993. Visitors and appraisers gave the highest marks to this unique aircraft. Some countries showed interest in acquiring this plane, however, no actual orders were made.In the early 1990s,entered into a partnership withfor further development of this aircraft. The results of this partnership are unknown, however, Lockheed Martin possibly used the experience gained from this project to develop their own. The vertical lift system of the F-35B is very similar to that of the Yak-141. The F-35B multi-role fighter with short take-off and vertical landing capability achieved initial operational capability with thein 2015. In the near future, the USA will operate a large number of these stealthy fighters.