Prime Minister Nehru, a cerebral head of government, Galbraith, an erudite ambassador, and President Kennedy, a Democrat, made an interesting combination.

Despite Nehru’s overtures of friendship towards China, the relationship deteriorated to the point of a war with that country in 1962. All things considered, Nehru was too sensitive about Chinese concerns that India may be siding with the West.

Unfortunately for India, Nehru’s meetings with Kennedy did not go well. According to those who were present at these meetings, Nehru was distracted and responded to JFK in monosyllables.

The border war with China in 1962 ended in a humiliating defeat for India, and Nehru’s reputation at home and abroad was in tatters.