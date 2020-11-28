beijingwalker
Was Slavery a Cause of the US Revolutionary War? Yes.
Truth hurts. And this might be one of the more hurtful truths an American can learn: a major reason for the Revolutionary War was the protection of slavery.
That's not something they teach in the schools. But our history lessons might look different in the future, if more people read the book Slave Nation: How Slavery United The Colonies And Sparked The American Revolution, by Alfred and Ruth Blumrosen.
The Blumrosens, former lawyers for the Civil Rights Division of the US Department of Justice, have a background in equal employment law. Over the course of their careers, they developed an interest in the historical causes of America's racial inequities. The result is this book, which applies a lawyer's insight into what they show to be a disturbing aspect of American history.
The main point of their book is that the American colonists-particularly Southern colonists-were afraid that the British government would abolish slavery. And that this fear was a major reason for the colonists' desire to break away from Great Britain.
Here's the problem with the way the Revolutionary War is taught: much of the story about the War centers on the northern colonies, particularly Massachusetts, where pivotal events such as the Boston Tea Party and the Boston Massacre took place, and where the term "no taxation without representation" originated. And there's no doubt that Massachusetts was a flashpoint in the coming war of independence.
But there were 13 original colonies, and the southern colonies had a unique interest of their own to worry about: protecting their "right" to keep slaves.
In June of 1772, the British courts issued judgement in what is called the Somerset Case. The case involved a runaway slave, James Somerset, who was the "property" of Charles Stewart, a customs officer from Boston, Massachusetts. Stewart and Somerset came to England from America in 1769. During his time in England, Somerset was exposed to the free black community there, and was inspired to escape his master in late 1771.
Somerset's escape was not successful; he was caught, and was to be sent (for sale?) to the British colony of Jamaica. However, Somerset was defended and supported by abolitionists who went to court on his behalf, and prevented his being shipped to Jamaica. As noted in Wikipedia, "The lawyers... on behalf of Somerset... argued that while colonial laws might permit slavery, neither the common law of England nor any law made by Parliament recognized the existence of slavery, and slavery was therefore illegal."
The Chief Justice of the King's Bench, Lord Mansfield, said in his ruling:
This made Southerners concerned, for two reasons. First, they were worried that American slaves would hear about the Somerset decision, and try to escape to England where they would be declared free per the decision's precedent. But even more, they were worried that slavery in America was endangered, as explained in the book:
For example: in early drafts of the Declaration of Independence, the language that said "All men are born equally free and independent" was changed by Thomas Jefferson to "All men were created equal" to prevent the implication that slaves should be free.
In the end, though, the Revolutionary War did not prevent the conflict over slavery from coming to a head; it merely delayed it.
As the book notes, many in the North (and some Southerners, too) abhorred slavery, but compromises were made continually with the Southerners for the sake of unity. While much of the enmity toward slavery was based on religious and moral grounds, some of it was based on economics: many felt that slavery undercut the labor market for white men. Over time, anti-slavery sentiment grew to a boil.
Eventually, the Civil War would decide the issue of slavery in America. (And I am personally very happy that the North won... I'd rather be writing this blog than picking cotton.)
It will be interesting to see if the book and others like it eventually spur a change in the way that American history is taught. I looked at several reviews of the book, and one said it contains too much "circumstantial evidence." That is: some of the intentions of the people (including, very prominently, Thomas Jefferson) who made the decisions mentioned in the book are inferred, as opposed to being proven by actual comments.
My own feeling is, the authors make a quite convincing case. This book is well researched, and even if the evidence is sometimes circumstantial, it is extensive and compelling.
But clearly: this is a very controversial proposition that the authors are making, and something this different from mainstream history will of course come under scrutiny. And that's not a problem: I hope that the historian community does give the kind of consideration and investigation it deserves. And even more, if consensus is reached that agrees with the Blumrosens, I would hope that our history books are changed accordingly, no matter what kind of light it shines on our nation's founding fathers. Just let the truth be told.
Update: Several comments have noted, correctly, that the North, too, benefited from slavery. This fact is recognized in the book.
However, in the various congresses/meetings held by the colonies/states in the 1770s-1780s, it was the representatives from the South who were the primary, vocal and pressing in the advocacy of slavery (or more correctly, the states’ right to allow slavery). Or at least: this is what is indicated by the historical record which is presented in the book.
This passage concerning comments from John Adams is an example:
