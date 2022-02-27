Was Russia enticed to invade Ukarine?

Goenitz said:



@gambit @PanzerKiel @Joe Shearer Hi members,

It is just a thought that somehow US wanted Russia to indulge in a preferrably long war so that it can drian Russia as a threat to 'real' NATO (pun) so that It can focus on Pacific. China had been world's workhorse since centuries. It got idle in 19th and 20th century but regained its ancient status. See this documentary to understand more.

Now, if there is any power which can challange the US is China. China has become economic power and expanding its Naval and missile capabilities. However, China's open access to Pacific and Indian occean is 'blocked' by its neighbours. US or its allies 'controlling' seas through Philapines, Taiwan, Okinawa, SK, India, Australia etc means that it is pivotal for the US to dominate seas so that it has some bargain against China's trade. We know that tarde mainly occurrs through sea. So think sea security is a cuurency or 'tribute' which can be cashed China's trade.

So, the win-win for the US is that either Ukarine become part of NATO and Russia accepts that, or Russia invades it. As IK said the US politicians can have 'good wars' as long as it can benefit the US. So, Russian invasion can be a good omen for the EU as it can prolong, even if it doesn't Russia will be sanctioned. Therefore, even if Russian increases its trade with China, (China cannot be sanctioned for that) so securing China's lifeline (sea routes) is like controlling Russia's life line. I know 70-80% EU's gas imports are from Russia, but Russia won't stop that as it is good money.

Your thoughts.

I agree with the premise of your statement but for different reasons. And, I think America has made a gargantuan miscalculation, or they decided it was a acceptable risk for a bigger gain.They have just taken on an idiotic fight with Russia for sake of a nation they are not responsible for, they already failed in Crimea, how did they ever think it would be different this time around.Unless, they, read the Americans, foresaw all this but calculated this as a perfect opportunity to bring the European nations inline with American policy. The Europeans were wavering with regards to China, and after Trump the Western alliance was shaky. The Americans needed an excuse to renew it's leadership role, and grab a reason with which to knock the Europeans on their heads.They have achieved their aims, because Europe is united for an anti Russia stance. But there are consequences, which will result in increased influence and importance of China in global affairs.Russia is not a minnow that can be put in it's place. Unless tamed, it will continue to breathe down the European necks. Russia cannot be tamed by anyone, especially not when or if it has China covering it's back.With the Ukraine crises, the west, especially the Americans will pay greater attention to European defence and the Indo-pacific will receive lesser attention then it would have otherwise.The European countries will bolster their defence spending and capabilities, meaning, for continuous economic prosperity they will find it difficult to isolate or cut-off China. They will require continuous engagement with China for economic growth.The western world, will also rely on China to pacify Russia, and to keep Russia engaged. they may sanction Russia to the eyeballs, but they still need leverage. Something or someone who can talk/convince Russia, that's China.With the western attention elsewhere, India will feel less confident, because there will be lot of change in the calculus of Americans on how they choose to deal with China. Plus, India will have to find a delicate balance between the Russians and the western world. The Americans are used to getting their own way, and don't like fence sitters.So far, they have tolerated Indian reliance on Russian weapons, because it can't be helped, but increasingly they will expect India to choose. The billions of dollars that flow from India to Russian defence industry helps to keep the Russians strong against the west, such a situation is less likely to be accepted in the long term.Well done, America, nicely played.But, the game isn't over, not by a long shot.