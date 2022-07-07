Was ready to fire 100 shells on Imran's Container during long march: Rana Sanaullah

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Speaking on Geo News’ Capital Talk program, Home Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the message to fire the shell was sent to Imran Khan from a police officer in Islamabad through Fawad Chaudhry.
He said that the problem of Imran Khan is that he is his own problem. It is the nature of Imran Khan that he cannot be tolerant of his opponents.
https://newspipa.com/imran-khan-did...ld-hit-100-shells-on-the-container-news-pipa/