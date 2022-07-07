What's new

Was ready to fire 100 shells on Imran's Container during long march: Rana Sanaullah

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah revealed that Imran Khan did not come to D Chowk during the long march in May because he had ordered to fire 100 shells on his container.
Speaking on Geo News’ Capital Talk program, Home Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the message to fire the shell was sent to Imran Khan from a police officer in Islamabad through Fawad Chaudhry.
He said that the problem of Imran Khan is that he is his own problem. It is the nature of Imran Khan that he cannot be tolerant of his opponents.

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
It is the nature of Imran Khan that he cannot be tolerant of his opponents.
The entire opposition during IK tenure:
Screenshot_20220608_170323.jpg
 

