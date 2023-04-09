WAS MAHATMA GANDHI AN ENEMY OF MUSLIMS AND PAKISTAN ?

-=virus=- said:



Prof. Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed shares his research on the Role of Mahatma Gandhi in relation to Muslims and Pakistan with SHAILA KHAN. The lies told to Pakistani students in the books about Gandhiji is examined in this discussion. Click to expand...

I don't have to watch the video to respond. I will share a personal story here.Way back in the 1980s when I was a student at Karachi University, I used to ride the university buses to home. One day my history class professor was my seat mate. It was a long ride for us--I think 30+ minutes. I asked the professor his views about Mr. Gandhi. He called him a 'Great Person'. I was astonished! Then the professor gave a long winded explanation which I am forgetting now except the gist of that was that Gandhi was a man with magnanimity in his heart.But over the years, I had the chance to know more about Gandhi. I think he was, like all 'Founding Fathers', a mixed bag. He was no 'Mahatma' (A Great Soul) but I think far better than the idiots India had after him. Well, same can be said about Pakistan too. Oh heck, some of America's Founding Fathers were slave-owners while talking about 'rights' of men.PS. I once asked the same professor in our classroom session why you always tell the 'history' of Pakistan in your lectures only up to 1947? He realized what I was really asking. Then he went into great details about the chaos of the 1940s/50s about the failure to make a 'Constitution' and he stopped at the 1971 War. I am forgetting the details now--it was a long time ago. But I swear everything I am saying here is what happened. I have been always a very curious person.