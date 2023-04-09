WAS MAHATMA GANDHI AN ENEMY OF MUSLIMS AND PAKISTAN ?

Quaid E Azam “Gandhi is a Wiley Fox” - yet Quaid E Azam always respected Gandhi, the same can’t be said for his view of Nehru.Prof. Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed shares his research on the Role of Mahatma Gandhi in relation to Muslims and Pakistan with SHAILA KHAN. The lies told to Pakistani students in the books about Gandhiji is examined in this discussion.
India didn’t deserve a leader like Gandhi. Just my opinion.
Incorrect - Jinnah was against a partition of India and was actually a voice for Indian unity - he was the principal author of the Lucknow pact of 1917, he continued to remain an ambassador for Hindu - Muslim unity in Hindustan, it wasn’t until Congress’ refusal to enter into a coalition government with Muslim League in 1937 and the subsequent rise of power of Nehru and the increasingly limited role of Gandhi that forced Jinnah’s hand.fair
but they say Gandhi ne kaafi try kara tha batwaara na ho
Jinnah sb obvsly had much different ideas but
Political differences. The respect and adoration was there otherwise.fair
Gandhi was a good cop, Nehru was the bad cop while Sardar Patel was the gangster to do the dirty work. Makes no difference to us.Political differences. The respect and adoration was there otherwise.
Esp on Jinnah's part. Seen here saying "Pehle andar jaatay waqt aik bhagwan ke naam pe 10 rupay maang rha tha, ab doosra Bhagwan le aya BSDK?"
@RescueRanger @Maula Jatt @Valar. , would you agree?
Funny thing about this video is they've yet to mention a single lie told to Pakistani students about Gandhi. Some of the things Gandhi did and are mentioned by Ishtiaq Ahmed in this video were present in my O Levels textbook. I had to learn about how nanga Gandhi did a fast to protest the elected Indian government withholding funds from us after 1947 and Hindus slaughtering us in Kashmir. For no good reason too. Why did I need to know more about the token fasts nanga, ganda Gandhi was doing over the bloodlust Hindus were indulging in?
Lol -dekho, ma koi histry pistry ka expert ni betha yahan
un sab cheezon k liye Zoe Searer ki searing knowledge ko summon kar lo karna hai toh
im a simple guy.. dekha mauka maara chawka type thread.
aap log to peechey hi pard gae ho
tehzeebless louts
Gandhi was a good cop, Nehru was the bad cop while Sardar Patel was the gangster to do the dirty work. Makes no difference to us.