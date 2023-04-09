What's new

WAS MAHATMA GANDHI AN ENEMY OF MUSLIMS AND PAKISTAN ?

-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
5,363
-34
3,620
Country
India
Location
India
Prof. Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed shares his research on the Role of Mahatma Gandhi in relation to Muslims and Pakistan with SHAILA KHAN. The lies told to Pakistani students in the books about Gandhiji is examined in this discussion.

 
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 20, 2008
12,759
217
26,589
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
-=virus=- said:
Prof. Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed shares his research on the Role of Mahatma Gandhi in relation to Muslims and Pakistan with SHAILA KHAN. The lies told to Pakistani students in the books about Gandhiji is examined in this discussion.

Quaid E Azam “Gandhi is a Wiley Fox” - yet Quaid E Azam always respected Gandhi, the same can’t be said for his view of Nehru.

India didn’t deserve a leader like Gandhi. Just my opinion.
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
5,363
-34
3,620
Country
India
Location
India
RescueRanger said:
Quaid E Azam “Gandhi is a Wiley Fox” - yet Quaid E Azam always respected Gandhi, the same can’t be said for his view of Nehru.

India didn’t deserve a leader like Gandhi. Just my opinion.
fair

but they say Gandhi ne kaafi try kara tha batwaara na ho

Jinnah sb obvsly had much different ideas but
 
Meengla

Meengla

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 1, 2009
6,456
22
10,500
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
-=virus=- said:
Prof. Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed shares his research on the Role of Mahatma Gandhi in relation to Muslims and Pakistan with SHAILA KHAN. The lies told to Pakistani students in the books about Gandhiji is examined in this discussion.

I don't have to watch the video to respond. I will share a personal story here.
Way back in the 1980s when I was a student at Karachi University, I used to ride the university buses to home. One day my history class professor was my seat mate. It was a long ride for us--I think 30+ minutes. I asked the professor his views about Mr. Gandhi. He called him a 'Great Person'. I was astonished! Then the professor gave a long winded explanation which I am forgetting now except the gist of that was that Gandhi was a man with magnanimity in his heart.

But over the years, I had the chance to know more about Gandhi. I think he was, like all 'Founding Fathers', a mixed bag. He was no 'Mahatma' (A Great Soul) but I think far better than the idiots India had after him. Well, same can be said about Pakistan too. Oh heck, some of America's Founding Fathers were slave-owners while talking about 'rights' of men.

PS. I once asked the same professor in our classroom session why you always tell the 'history' of Pakistan in your lectures only up to 1947? He realized what I was really asking. Then he went into great details about the chaos of the 1940s/50s about the failure to make a 'Constitution' and he stopped at the 1971 War. I am forgetting the details now--it was a long time ago. But I swear everything I am saying here is what happened. I have been always a very curious person.
 
RescueRanger

RescueRanger

PDF THINK TANK: CONSULTANT
Sep 20, 2008
12,759
217
26,589
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
-=virus=- said:
fair

but they say Gandhi ne kaafi try kara tha batwaara na ho

Jinnah sb obvsly had much different ideas but
Incorrect - Jinnah was against a partition of India and was actually a voice for Indian unity - he was the principal author of the Lucknow pact of 1917, he continued to remain an ambassador for Hindu - Muslim unity in Hindustan, it wasn’t until Congress’ refusal to enter into a coalition government with Muslim League in 1937 and the subsequent rise of power of Nehru and the increasingly limited role of Gandhi that forced Jinnah’s hand.
 
I

iamnobody

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2023
332
-3
213
Country
India
Location
India
Gandhi was the OG Gujarati feku.

Gandhi did not hate Muslims. He loved power and money (his bania business donated a lot of money to his ashram & party)

Same goes for Modi.
 
Meengla

Meengla

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 1, 2009
6,456
22
10,500
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
RescueRanger said:
Incorrect - Jinnah was against a partition of India and was actually a voice for Indian unity - he was the principal author of the Lucknow pact of 1917, he continued to remain an ambassador for Hindu - Muslim unity in Hindustan, it wasn’t until Congress’ refusal to enter into a coalition government with Muslim League in 1937 and the subsequent rise of power of Nehru and the increasingly limited role of Gandhi that forced Jinnah’s hand.
Absolutely.
The Partition was Nehru's Blunder. On the surface, yes, the majority rules. But when a minority is in tens, if not hundreds of millions AND concentrated in certain geographical regions, Nehru gravely miscalculated the response from the Muslims. And, as they say, 'the rest is history'.
 
villageidiot

villageidiot

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 29, 2022
3,336
4
4,403
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
-=virus=- said:
fair

but they say Gandhi ne kaafi try kara tha batwaara na ho

Jinnah sb obvsly had much different ideas but
Political differences. The respect and adoration was there otherwise.

Esp on Jinnah's part. Seen here saying "Pehle andar jaatay waqt aik bhagwan ke naam pe 10 rupay maang rha tha, ab doosra Bhagwan le aya BSDK?"

Jinnah-Gandhi.jpg


@RescueRanger @Maula Jatt @Valar. , would you agree?
 
H

hatehs

MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 10, 2023
36
0
23
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
-=virus=- said:
Prof. Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed shares his research on the Role of Mahatma Gandhi in relation to Muslims and Pakistan with SHAILA KHAN. The lies told to Pakistani students in the books about Gandhiji is examined in this discussion.

Funny thing about this video is they've yet to mention a single lie told to Pakistani students about Gandhi. Some of the things Gandhi did and are mentioned by Ishtiaq Ahmed in this video were present in my O Levels textbook. I had to learn about how nanga Gandhi did a fast to protest the elected Indian government withholding funds from us after 1947 and Hindus slaughtering us in Kashmir. For no good reason too. Why did I need to know more about the token fasts nanga, ganda Gandhi was doing over the bloodlust Hindus were indulging in?
 
Valar.

Valar.

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 29, 2017
3,912
-6
9,210
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
villageidiot said:
Political differences. The respect and adoration was there otherwise.

Esp on Jinnah's part. Seen here saying "Pehle andar jaatay waqt aik bhagwan ke naam pe 10 rupay maang rha tha, ab doosra Bhagwan le aya BSDK?"

Jinnah-Gandhi.jpg


@RescueRanger @Maula Jatt @Valar. , would you agree?
Gandhi was a good cop, Nehru was the bad cop while Sardar Patel was the gangster to do the dirty work. Makes no difference to us.
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
5,363
-34
3,620
Country
India
Location
India
RescueRanger said:
Incorrect - Jinnah was against a partition of India and was actually a voice for Indian unity - he was the principal author of the Lucknow pact of 1917, he continued to remain an ambassador for Hindu - Muslim unity in Hindustan, it wasn’t until Congress’ refusal to enter into a coalition government with Muslim League in 1937 and the subsequent rise of power of Nehru and the increasingly limited role of Gandhi that forced Jinnah’s hand.
villageidiot said:
Political differences. The respect and adoration was there otherwise.

Esp on Jinnah's part. Seen here saying "Pehle andar jaatay waqt aik bhagwan ke naam pe 10 rupay maang rha tha, ab doosra Bhagwan le aya BSDK?"

Jinnah-Gandhi.jpg


@RescueRanger @Maula Jatt @Valar. , would you agree?
hatehs said:
Funny thing about this video is they've yet to mention a single lie told to Pakistani students about Gandhi. Some of the things Gandhi did and are mentioned by Ishtiaq Ahmed in this video were present in my O Levels textbook. I had to learn about how nanga Gandhi did a fast to protest the elected Indian government withholding funds from us after 1947 and Hindus slaughtering us in Kashmir. For no good reason too. Why did I need to know more about the token fasts nanga, ganda Gandhi was doing over the bloodlust Hindus were indulging in?
dekho, ma koi histry pistry ka expert ni betha yahan

un sab cheezon k liye Zoe Searer ki searing knowledge ko summon kar lo karna hai toh

im a simple guy.. dekha mauka maara chawka type thread.

aap log to peechey hi pard gae ho

tehzeebless louts
 
H

hatehs

MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 10, 2023
36
0
23
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Valar. said:
Gandhi was a good cop, Nehru was the bad cop while Sardar Patel was the gangster to do the dirty work. Makes no difference to us.
Yeah 20th century British Raj was a bloodier version of what India is right now. Tanatanis organizig violent mujras in Muslim areas, attacking and raiding Muslim villages because of cow slaughter, enforcing economic boycotts and exclusion of Muslims in public areas etc. Now imagine if a Gandhi like figure came today and did a fast which accomplished nothing. He would be laughed at. But we are supposed to worship Gandhi-ji for doing this 80 years ago lol.
 

