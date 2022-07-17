Was it PMLN VS PMLN a comprehensive analysis

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Unlike many parties who make hue and cry after a defeat, Pmln conceded defeat with an open heart. Before making an in-depth analysis one should consider all of these 20 seats belonged to PTI. The local PMLN organisations were not taken into confidence and the tickets were awarded to the turncoats that joined Pmln a fortnight ago. One must not take the credit away from Imran Khan who snatched a HISTORIC victory from the Jaws of dilemma. Hyper Inflation did not help Pmln either in the urban centres, it was the rural constituency where Pmln was facing a backlash from its own grassroots.
PP 125 Jhang
PP 83 Khushab By Election Result 2022
|Candidates
|Votes
|1
|Hassan Malik (Winner)
|48475
|PTI
|2
|Muhammad Asif Malik
|41752
|IND
|3
|Amir Haider Sangha
|34463
|PML-N
The runner-up here Mr Asif Bha is the president of PMLN Khushab.
PP 228 Lodhran By-Election Result 2022�
|Candidates
|Votes
|1
|Syed Muhammad Rafi ud Din Dukhari (Winner)
|45020
|IND
|2
|Izzat Javaid Khan
|38338
|PTI
|3
|Nazir Ahmad Khan
|34929
|PML-N
Here the Federal minister Sadiq Kanju supported the Independent candidate who won.
PP 125 Jhang
Here again, it was a three-way contest with Iftikhar Ahmed Baloch former pmln mpa running as an independent.
By-poll in PP-125 Jhang: A party divided
Since PP-125 is 70% rural, voters are expected to vote mostly on the basis of biradari (clan)
www.geo.tv
PP-272 MuzaffargarhHere again, Pmln was bitterly divided, Syed Haroon Ahmad Sultan(ex-minister Pmln) and the brother of Basit Sultan Bukhari contested as an independent.
On the other constituencies former Pmln candidates amir Iqbal shah, Irfanullah Niazi and others rebelled and took PTI tickets and won by big margins.
Nevertheless one can always be wise after the event, at the end of the day PTI THRASHED the Govt. I will consider this as PTIs memorable victory.