Was it PMLN VS PMLN a comprehensive analysis

PP 83 Khushab By Election Result 2022

Candidates Votes 1 Hassan Malik (Winner) 48475 PTI 2 Muhammad Asif Malik 41752 IND 3 Amir Haider Sangha 34463 PML-N

PP 228 Lodhran By-Election Result 2022​

Candidates Votes 1 Syed Muhammad Rafi ud Din Dukhari (Winner) 45020 IND 2 Izzat Javaid Khan 38338 PTI 3 Nazir Ahmad Khan 34929 PML-N

PP 125 Jhang



By-poll in PP-125 Jhang: A party divided Since PP-125 is 70% rural, voters are expected to vote mostly on the basis of biradari (clan) Here again, it was a three-way contest with Iftikhar Ahmed Baloch former pmln mpa running as an independent.

PP-272 Muzaffargarh​

Unlike many parties who make hue and cry after a defeat, Pmln conceded defeat with an open heart.The local PMLN organisations were not taken into confidence and the tickets were awarded to the turncoats that joined Pmln a fortnight ago. One must not take the credit away from Imran Khan who snatched avictory from the Jaws of dilemma. Hyper Inflation did not help Pmln either in the urban centres, it was the rural constituency where Pmln was facing a backlash from its own grassroots.Here again, Pmln was bitterly divided, Syed Haroon Ahmad Sultan(ex-minister Pmln) and the brother of Basit Sultan Bukhari contested as an independent.On the other constituencies former Pmln candidates amir Iqbal shah, Irfanullah Niazi and others rebelled and took PTI tickets and won by big margins.Nevertheless one can always be wise after the event, at the end of the day PTIthe Govt. I will consider this as PTIs memorable victory.