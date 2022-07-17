What's new

Was it PMLN VS PMLN a comprehensive analysis

Unlike many parties who make hue and cry after a defeat, Pmln conceded defeat with an open heart. Before making an in-depth analysis one should consider all of these 20 seats belonged to PTI. The local PMLN organisations were not taken into confidence and the tickets were awarded to the turncoats that joined Pmln a fortnight ago. One must not take the credit away from Imran Khan who snatched a HISTORIC victory from the Jaws of dilemma. Hyper Inflation did not help Pmln either in the urban centres, it was the rural constituency where Pmln was facing a backlash from its own grassroots.

PP 83 Khushab By Election Result 2022

CandidatesVotes
1Hassan Malik (Winner)48475PTI
2Muhammad Asif Malik41752IND
3Amir Haider Sangha34463PML-N

The runner-up here Mr Asif Bha is the president of PMLN Khushab.

PP 228 Lodhran By-Election Result 2022​


CandidatesVotes
1Syed Muhammad Rafi ud Din Dukhari (Winner)45020IND
2Izzat Javaid Khan38338PTI
3Nazir Ahmad Khan34929PML-N

Here the Federal minister Sadiq Kanju supported the Independent candidate who won.

PP 125 Jhang
Here again, it was a three-way contest with Iftikhar Ahmed Baloch former pmln mpa running as an independent.
www.geo.tv

By-poll in PP-125 Jhang: A party divided

Since PP-125 is 70% rural, voters are expected to vote mostly on the basis of biradari (clan)
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv

PP-272 Muzaffargarh​

Here again, Pmln was bitterly divided, Syed Haroon Ahmad Sultan(ex-minister Pmln) and the brother of Basit Sultan Bukhari contested as an independent.

On the other constituencies former Pmln candidates amir Iqbal shah, Irfanullah Niazi and others rebelled and took PTI tickets and won by big margins.

Nevertheless one can always be wise after the event, at the end of the day PTI THRASHED the Govt. I will consider this as PTIs memorable victory.
 
Patwaris should be paraded on streets with their faces painted black and stripped naked . Entire establishment / state machinery and money couldn’t win them seats . Bastards
 
PML-N got used like a tissue paper by the establishment. It's best bet was to call early elections right after the no-confidence but the establishment used them as a sacrificial goat to make hard decisions, and made them receive all the anger from inflation, allying with PPP, no confidence motion against Imran, allegations of conspiracy etc. Shabbu got played like a fiddle by the boys and only thing he got in return is increased popularity of Imran Khan. Meanwhile Zardari stays safe in Sindh. rofl lmao.
 
Unlike many parties who make hue and cry after a defeat, Pmln conceded defeat with an open heart.
Although I agree with the reasons you provided, please do not try and paint N as the virtuous and magnanimous party here.

What other option did they have? Maryam kehti keh Shahbaz Sharif conspired against Hamza? Or establishment conspired against them?

They had no choice but to accept this.

Itni hi magnanimity thi to woh 2018 main kdhr thi?
 

