Was it all planned by PMLN, a chain of events right after Mariam Nawaz left Pakistan in rush

Why she left the country in so much rush? She personally went to pick up her passport and without any delay, she left the country. Plannings were already made...
Arshad Sharif death.
Threats on Imran Khan life.
Attack on Imran Khan
The arrested assassin's statement constantly leaking. No FIR filed as of today.
Azam Swati picked up and tortured.
The most interesting point seems missed ....
In PM media interaction he used the word autopsy of Imran Khan. Was he given surety IK will die in this attack?..an old Prewritten script handover to PM.
 
Did PMLN also force the two generals to do the press conference in which they were foaming from their mouths?

PMLN is opportunist hyena but the real puppet masters behind them are responsible.
 
They came to rescue PDM. After all PDM threat to spill the beans if they don't support it. Check the statement of a few PMLN leaders.
absolutely yes! circumstantial evidence is quite clear who orchestrated this, now the link has to be made with the people who are the handlers of this plan
 

