Was Iran an Islamic state before the revolution

Iran is an old country which turned into Islamic state after a revolution against previous govt. favoring US.



I want to hear from my Iranian fellows: Is it true that Iran was founded on the basis of Islam or it started following Islam after a revolution.



As far as i know: Madina/Saudia was the first state founded on the basis Islam and Pakistan was the second. How do you see this claim.



My opinion is Iran was not an Islamic state neither it was founded on the basis of Islam. But there was an Islamic revolution which threw the previous Government!

And Madina and Pakistan were the only countries/states based on Islamic ideology!



I am open for any correction!