Was Iran an Islamic state before the revolution

Iran is an old country which turned into Islamic state after a revolution against previous govt. favoring US.

I want to hear from my Iranian fellows: Is it true that Iran was founded on the basis of Islam or it started following Islam after a revolution.

As far as i know: Madina/Saudia was the first state founded on the basis Islam and Pakistan was the second. How do you see this claim.

My opinion is Iran was not an Islamic state neither it was founded on the basis of Islam. But there was an Islamic revolution which threw the previous Government!
And Madina and Pakistan were the only countries/states based on Islamic ideology!

I am open for any correction!
 
It was zoroastrian before Islamic invasion. The revolution you mention came much later which switched it from a monarchy to Islamic clergy rule.

As to Pakistan and Medina part - what difference does it make? You were probably born muslim whereas your prophet wasn't. Does it make you any better or him any less in your eyes ?
 

