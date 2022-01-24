Was Gandhi Mahatma or Insane?

Gandhi took a march to Noakhali(now in BD) to stop the violence and restore relations and brotherhood between muslims and hindus of that area..however he was met with antagonistic muslims all across his route. Here is an excerpt from 'Freedom at midnight' which shows the kind of opposition he met.



"Every tree seemed to be festooned with a banner proclaiming slogans like "Leave. You have been warned"; "Accept

Pakistan"; or "Go for your own good."



Muffling the inner sorrow that those signs and the children's rejection had provoked, Gandhi trudged serenely toward his next

stop. It had been a damp, humid night, and the alluvial soil on the narrow path along which his party walked was slick and slippery under the heavy dew. Suddenly, the little procession came to a halt. At its head,Gandhi laid aside his bamboo stave and bentdown. Some unknown Moslem hands had littered the tight track, on which he was to walk barefoot, with shards of glass and clumps of human excrement. Tranquilly, Gandhi broke off the branch of a stubby palm. With it, he stooped over and humbly undertook the most defiling act a Hindu can perform.



Using his branch as a broom, the seventy-seven-year-old penitent began to sweep that human excrement from his path."



He was nearly 77 by then ; That was so disgusting especially if he had swept without even pouring water over it...one thing is clear ..that man was abnormal in his thoughts, and adamant too.



What was the need for the old man to try to win muslims over? He misread and misunderstood Islam, and he got what he deserved from those muslims.