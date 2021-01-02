What's new

Was COVID19 made inside a chinese lab

Must watch documentary. Especially facts on similar coronavirus found in a copper mine where the miners died - same symptoms several years earlier. Next samples sent to Wuhan Lab; also how they were working on accelerating the virus.

The scientists who say the lab-leak hypothesis for SARS-CoV-2 shouldn't be ruled out

For many scientists, challenging the idea that SARS-CoV-2 has natural origins is seen as career suicide. But some say the idea it came from the Wuhan lab should still be discussed.
The world was told the Coronavirus leaped from animals to humans at a market in China – but many scientists now fear it leaked from a lab. Experts reveal the new research techniques that put us all at risk.
Was COVID-19 made inside a Chinese lab? | Under Investigation
Was COVID-19 made inside a Chinese lab? | Under Investigation
 
