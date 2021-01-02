Was COVID19 made inside a chinese lab

The scientists who say the lab-leak hypothesis for SARS-CoV-2 shouldn't be ruled out For many scientists, challenging the idea that SARS-CoV-2 has natural origins is seen as career suicide. But some say the idea it came from the Wuhan lab should still be discussed.

​ Was COVID-19 made inside a Chinese lab? | Under Investigation

Must watch documentary. Especially facts on similar coronavirus found in a copper mine where the miners died - same symptoms several years earlier. Next samples sent to Wuhan Lab; also how they were working on accelerating the virus.--The world was told the Coronavirus leaped from animals to humans at a market in China – but many scientists now fear it leaked from a lab. Experts reveal the new research techniques that put us all at risk.--