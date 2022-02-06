Was cease-fire a good step?

So this whole past week has been emotional seeing the terror wave happening. And while I read all of your posts and ofcourse don't agree with all of them. We have our own reasons to believe despite what is being presented before us.



I am making this poll to discuss the Cease-fire in a civilized manner. My intentions are to go through this as a Pakistani.



And here's what I think.



I saw lots of my friends saying in different threads we have helped India by turning on the kill-switch(Cease-fire). But I believe what we have achieved after so many years of chaos in Afghanistan. Far outweighs what we're losing now (our gems in the form of FC and other personnels).



The victory in Afghanistan is so huge that alot of us don't realize and this is my assumption which can be wrong as well, that we knew India is going to up the game using it's proxies and eventually the LOC would stay calm to show the world how peaceful they are. Instead we knowing this offered them the Cease-fire so we could focus in Balochistan and other affected areas. Now the question that arise is, whether we're actually focusing on the other side? I am not a 100% sure but what I am sure is the Afghan Taliban's are helping us the same way we did them, by eliminating TTP in other side of the borders. I am not someone who can definitely know what's happening behind the scenes but I do know we have been doing something which the normal person can't see. Remember you only get to hear news about the bombs that exploded only.



Would love to hear from the community. Indian are welcomed too unless you start spoiling the thread.



Over and out.



I typed this on a mobile which I am not good at so pardon any typos.