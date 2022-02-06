What's new

Was cease-fire a good step?

Was it the best we could do?

  • Yes, it was need of the time .....

    Votes: 2 100.0%

  • The army definitely is up to something that the masses don't understand

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Extension upcoming hence this was expected given the history

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Allah Hamara Hami O Nasir Ho

    Votes: 1 50.0%
  • Total voters
    2
S

SEOminati

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 31, 2020
73
0
100
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
So this whole past week has been emotional seeing the terror wave happening. And while I read all of your posts and ofcourse don't agree with all of them. We have our own reasons to believe despite what is being presented before us.

I am making this poll to discuss the Cease-fire in a civilized manner. My intentions are to go through this as a Pakistani.

And here's what I think.

I saw lots of my friends saying in different threads we have helped India by turning on the kill-switch(Cease-fire). But I believe what we have achieved after so many years of chaos in Afghanistan. Far outweighs what we're losing now (our gems in the form of FC and other personnels).

The victory in Afghanistan is so huge that alot of us don't realize and this is my assumption which can be wrong as well, that we knew India is going to up the game using it's proxies and eventually the LOC would stay calm to show the world how peaceful they are. Instead we knowing this offered them the Cease-fire so we could focus in Balochistan and other affected areas. Now the question that arise is, whether we're actually focusing on the other side? I am not a 100% sure but what I am sure is the Afghan Taliban's are helping us the same way we did them, by eliminating TTP in other side of the borders. I am not someone who can definitely know what's happening behind the scenes but I do know we have been doing something which the normal person can't see. Remember you only get to hear news about the bombs that exploded only.

Would love to hear from the community. Indian are welcomed too unless you start spoiling the thread.

Over and out.

I typed this on a mobile which I am not good at so pardon any typos.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 2, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

Winchester
  • Poll
Should General Bajwa get another extension?
Replies
7
Views
72
ARMalik
ARMalik
Reichsmarschall
To Talk or not to Talk[ Gen Tariq's take on Niazi's talks with terrorists]
2 3 4 5
Replies
60
Views
3K
Khanate
Khanate
HAIDER
Israeli jets pound Gaza after rocket fire
Replies
4
Views
268
AZMwi
AZMwi
Piotr
Russia & Ukraine find common ground
Replies
1
Views
210
aziqbal
aziqbal
Signalian
Journey from a Lady Cadet to a Lady Officer
Replies
0
Views
278
Signalian
Signalian

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom