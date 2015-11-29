Was Aristotle’s Claim Of Indian Origin Of Jews True?

Its an interesting hypothesis by the great Aristotle...but I am more of the view that there were basically many literary traditions and customs that arose from the fertile crescent (Iraq) that spawned many of the beliefs that latter spread to other parts of the world (and vice versa too). Thats why lots of cultures have the storm deluge myth (Noahs ark, matsya avatar, babylonian legends etc). There was definitely a lot of "cross pollination" in philosophical and religious thought in the early days as the first civilisations became aware of each other (through trade). At the earliest time it was basically Egypt - Fertile Crescent - IVC.....these are what spawned most of the religions we know today. One cannot specifically pinpoint what precisely started where...or if it even was the sole point of origin (just look at the similarities between Hinduism and the Mayan religion for example).



It is from this that the basic connections between Hinduism (via early Vedic religion) and Judaism come from (but not limited to only these two). The big parallels mostly relate to not only the stories.....but also such things like the sacrifice. They played a big role in Judaism and among the early cultures in general through various links or convergent evolution of philosophy etc....that to burn something "released it" and made it spread and invisible. What else is spread and invisible? The supernatural entity of course....so it was essentially a conduit to him.



So Greek religion, Babylonian, Egyptian, Judaism, Hinduism...all of them had various fire-based sacrifices. Only the Zoroastrians did not, because they saw the fire as holy.



The jews also developed an oral tradition much like the Hindus to pass down their narratives....and a priesthood was also present very much like Hinduism (and other religions).



The impact of Krishna and Buddha on Hindu religion also share parallels with Jesus in Judaism....where new religions arose from the streams of the old.



Studying religion is studying humanity basically. We are all essentially the same....though many of us try hard to deny it.