Gen Durrani and his colleagues belong to Zia's era where they had a different mindset. They did not regard extremism a threat as they trusted many groups. Pakistan army now has largely come out of it and now it understands that foreign actors are making full use of them.



This particular attack was masterminded by indias RAW which is not surprising because after all sikhs and hindus killed more than 1 million muslims how would killing anymore bother them?



Anyone who supports or sympathizes with TTP or other groups simply because they want shariah is either a fool, or too blind in his sectarian mindset or an agent.



Yes they are many people who get excited because they see black flags and a promise of shariah without realizing who is backing these groups. They are what russians call useful idiots.



Simple test if you attack Pakistan either in the name of islam, ethnicity, language or any other political ideology you are an enemy of Pakistan and its islamic spirit and betray more than 1 million souls who were slaughtered by hindus and sikhs just because they wanted Pakistan.

