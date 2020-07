A new type of vertical take off and landing (VTOL) unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was allegedly spotted last week aboard one of the two Type 075 LHD currently fitting out in China. Henri Kenhmann from East Pendulum has the story.

The CHRDI “won hands down” this invitation to tender, facing several private companies and institutions in the field.

One of the requirement is that the drone be operated in a “highly complex” environment.

One of the key characteristics required in the specifications is to have significant autonomy in flight.

The fuel tanks of the craft were enlarged during the design, the thickness of the tank hull is reduced and goes from 1mm to 0.4mm.

The person responsible for the design of these tanks is also working on the AC352 project (the local version of Airbus H175) and on a heavy helicopter project.

The drone’s embedded systems went into the testing phase in May 2018.