Was 2020 Beirut Port explosion an attack of Israeli tactical nuclear weapon?

In my personal opinion , no. Ammonium nitrate is notorious enough to create such damage in smaller quantities. I have been part of explosion testing of this in past and even a bucket full has the power to destroy a house if rightly used. One such example from France is below. The full report is long enough to keep normal readers away, however the photos reveal similar damage as beirut and a crater (much smaller) although the quantity was way lower.The other thing we may be missing with the idea of TN is damage to human life which must have been way more, since the whole incident is recorded, the immediate release of energy for a TN mostly seen as light/ flame is absent. Lastly, the strategic and political gains and will for such an attack by Israel seems absent (at least for a noob like me).