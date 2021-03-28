What's new

Was 2020 Beirut Port explosion an attack of Israeli tactical nuclear weapon?

Song Hong

Song Hong

I am starting to think on the line it was tactical nuclear weapon attack after visiting forums in middle east. No conventional weapon will cause that sort of crater. Then there is mushroom cloud. Tactical nuclear weapon uses such small amount of fissile material that it left very little increase in radiation other than a huge surge in gamma at the very first moment.


1616982564678.png


1616982916608.png
 
Song Hong

The only way that one can verify it is tactical nuke is by using gamma ray detector. There will be a surge in gamma ray at first moment. The fissile material for mini-nuke could be less than 1 kg. It only result to a little raise in radiation level thereafter.
 
GEMINI

In my personal opinion , no. Ammonium nitrate is notorious enough to create such damage in smaller quantities. I have been part of explosion testing of this in past and even a bucket full has the power to destroy a house if rightly used. One such example from France is below. The full report is long enough to keep normal readers away, however the photos reveal similar damage as beirut and a crater (much smaller) although the quantity was way lower.


The other thing we may be missing with the idea of TN is damage to human life which must have been way more, since the whole incident is recorded, the immediate release of energy for a TN mostly seen as light/ flame is absent. Lastly, the strategic and political gains and will for such an attack by Israel seems absent (at least for a noob like me).
 
