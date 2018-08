25km for a missile that size seems very limited. That's the range of the AIM-120B on the NASAMS HML, which is far smaller.Using AIM-120C the range is pushed out to 30-40km and AMRAAM-ER, an ESSM-AMRAAM hybrid pushed the range out even further, to about 50-60km. AIM-9X Block II can also be used, but has a range of roughly 15km max.I dunno. Akash's range seems very limited for a missile that size