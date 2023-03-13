Wars conducted by Indonesia as part of Cold War Consequence

COLD WAR: Operation Lotus | Indonesian Invasion Of Timor-Leste 1975-1999 | Historical Map​

The Next level animated historical map | On 1974 Western fears that victory for the left-wing Fretilin in Portuguese Timor would lead to the creation of a communist state on Indonesia's border that could be used as a base for incursions by unfriendly powers into Indonesia, and a potential threat to Western submarines, One years later Indonesia's President Soeharto declared invasion to East Timor under support of US and Australia.