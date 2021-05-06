Warren Buffett on China's MASSIVE growth prospects (2021)

Buffett talks about the massive growth prospects from investing in China.The economy of the People's Republic of China is a market-oriented economy that incorporates economic planning through industrial policies and strategic five-year plans. Dominated by state-owned enterprises (SOEs) and mixed-ownership enterprises, the economy also consists of a large domestic private sector and openness to foreign businesses in a system described as a socialist market economy.Since the 12th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party in 1982, the economy has been described as a "socialist market economy with Chinese Characteristics". State-owned enterprises accounted for over 60% of China's market capitalization in 2019 and generated 40% of China's GDP of US$15.66 trillion in 2020, with domestic and foreign private businesses and investment accounting for the remaining 60%.As of the end of 2019, the total assets of all China's SOEs, including those operating in the financial sector, reached US$78.08 trillion. Ninety-one (91) of these SOEs belong to the 2020 Fortune Global 500 companies.China has been the world's largest economy since 2014 when measured by Purchasing Power Parity, which is said to be the most accurate measure of an economy's true size.It has been the second-largest by nominal GDP since 2010, which relies on fluctuating market exchange rates. An official forecast states that China will become the world's largest economy in nominal GDP by 2028.Historically, China was one of the world's foremost economic powers for most of the two millennia from the 1st until the 19th century.