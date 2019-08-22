Tai Hai Chen
Warren Buffett-Backed BYD’s NEV Sales More Than Tripled In July
Jan.-July shipments at China's biggest NEV maker soared 170% from year earlier
Sales of new energy vehicles by BYD, China’s largest EV maker, more than tripled in July from a year earlier, the latest in a series of reports that underscore brisk EV demand in the world’s largest auto market.
Shenzhen-headquartered BYD sold 50,492 new electric vehicles last month, compared with 15,100 a year earlier, the company said in a statement today. For the first seven months of the year, it sold 205,071 new electric vehicles, an increase of 171% from a year earlier.
The Chinese electric vehicle industry pioneer is up against intensifying competition from local newcomers such as NIO and XPeng, as well as Tesla, which has invested in China. In written replies to interview questions last month from Forbes China, BYD CEO Wang Chuanfu said: “New phenomena never develop at similar rates, and the industry is changing at a pace even faster than imagined,” adding that he expected new EV sales to account for 70% of the Chinese market by 2030. (Click here for the full article.)
Wang Chuanfu, founder and chairman of BYD. Photographer: Billy H.C. Kwok/Bloomberg
BYD, whose shareholders include Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, has a more diversified business than rivals that includes handset components, rechargeable batteries and photovoltaics. Among its customers are Dell, Apple, Xiaomi and Huawei; its Hong Kong-traded shares have gained 240% in the past year and closed at HK$270.80 today.
