If chest-thumping by politicians on both sides of the border was not enough to indicate troubled times, the Indian Army warned Pakistan of reprisals in a DGMO level contact with the Pakistan Army.Indian Army’s director general of military operations (DGMO) Lieutenant General A K Bhatt gave a strong message to his Pakistani counterpart over the phone on Monday morning, reported the Hindustan Times Over the course of a month, both militaries have claimed to have pulverized camps across the LoC and have refuted each other.DGMO Indian Army conveyed his commitment to ensuring peace and tranquillity which is contingent on Pak army’s intentions and actions. “If Pak army continues to abet infiltrations and cause trans-LoC firings, the Indian Army will take appropriate retaliatory actions,” an Indian army statement said.Read more: Increasing anti-Pakistan rhetoric: What is making India more adventurous? Pakistani DGMO Major General Sahir told his Indian counterpart that killing of innocent civilians and inadvertent crossers at LoC and labeling them as infiltrators is not reflective of military professionalism. He asked for actionable evidence to resolve this issue which is having an escalator effect.“Pakistan Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquility along LOC/Working Boundary. However, any Indian misadventure from across and along LoC in any form shall be responded with full force at the time and place of our choosing with the onus of responsibility on Indian aggressive behavior.”– Major General SahirThe unusual and untimely conversation took place amid rising tensions between the two countries. The military clashes, though tactical in nature, are becoming more frequent. With an impasse at the diplomatic and political levels, the likelihood of escalation is increasing.Over the course of a month, both militaries have claimed to have pulverized camps across the LoC and have refuted each other.On 3rd June, the Director General of the ISPR said that in response to Indian unprovoked firing on the LoC, the Pakistan army destroyed Indian bunkers and killed five soldiers.“Indian unprovoked CFV at Tatta Pani along LOC violently responded. Indian bunkers destroyed, 5 Indian soldiers killed many injured,” Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted.