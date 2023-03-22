Warning to Overseas Pakistanis: Think Before Visiting Pakistan

Crimson Blue
Brother of Dr. Amir Jalal was visiting Pakistan. His name is Imran Jalal and his family is PTI supporter so obviously he was picked up by Na-Maloom Afraad last week in the wider interest of national security.
When he was dropped off on the side of a road, he is in following condition (warning: graphic video):
If you are overseas Pakistani who is planing to visit Pakistan under the PDM-GHQ regime, think twice.
@Signalian @blain2
