Warning to Overseas Pakistanis: Think Before Visiting Pakistan

Crimson Blue

Crimson Blue

Nov 7, 2019
Brother of Dr. Amir Jalal was visiting Pakistan. His name is Imran Jalal and his family is PTI supporter so obviously he was picked up by Na-Maloom Afraad last week in the wider interest of national security.

When he was dropped off on the side of a road, he is in following condition (warning: graphic video):
If you are overseas Pakistani who is planing to visit Pakistan under the PDM-GHQ regime, think twice.


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1638476619932213248

-blitzkrieg-

-blitzkrieg-

Mar 1, 2015
The man called for anarchy in a soverign country..he created problems for himself and his loved ones.
It's he himself only whose software should be upgraded by police.
 
A

Abdul Rehman Majeed

Dec 25, 2019
Why do these unpatriotic people visit Pakistan if they hate Pakistan so much?

They are just working for the foreign agencies to destabilise Pakistan.

Awesome job done by our agencies.
 
V

villageidiot

Jul 29, 2022
Quaid-e-Azam called for anarchy and rebellion against the status quo.
Malcolm X called for anarchy and rebellion against the status quo.
Most of all,
Hazrat Muhammad SAW called for anarchy and rebellion against the status quo.
 
Crimson Blue

Crimson Blue

Nov 7, 2019
Can we plz make it a sticky/reference post for all overseas Pakistanis to read?

BTW, this reflect true nature of training that they received in PMA.
 
M. Sarmad

M. Sarmad

Oct 27, 2013
So, you support non-judicial abduction, confinement and torture of citizens for merely expressing their views?

Shut down the courts, discard the constitution and disband the police when you believe that the Army has every right to act as judge, jury and the executioner
 
alphapak

alphapak

Nov 22, 2017
All overseas Pakistani's should be boycotting Pakistan, don't even send your money
to Pakistan.

This Ramadhan send your zakat to other Countries instead of Pakistan.
 

