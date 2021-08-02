Warning of 'potential hijack' of ship under way off UAE coast UK officials advise shipping vessels in the Gulf of Oman to be cautious but have not given details.

In a statement, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) advised shipping near Fujairah in the Gulf of Oman to exercise extreme caution.It has not given any details of the incident or the vessels involved.The Gulf of Oman links the Arabian Sea with the Strait of Hormuz - a key international shipping route.