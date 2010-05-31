What's new

WARNING GRAPHIC: Murder And Necrophilia Of Homeless Woman In Karnataka

Vanguard One

Vanguard One

Dec 20, 2019
In a shocking incident, a man in Karnataka's Hassan district smashed a homeless woman's head with a cement block, killing her and then proceeded to defile her body. The incident was caught on CCTV camera.

Nolan Pinto Bengaluru
August 29, 2020
UPDATED: August 29, 2020 00:06 IST




The police has not been able to identify the accused as of yet. (Photo: India Today)

Ashocking act of murder and necrophilia was caught by a surveillance camera in Karnataka's Hassan district.

At midnight on August 26, CCTV footage caught a man wearing a white shirt and blue jeans with a huge cement block in his hands. He is seen walking on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru Road in Hassan near the Kannika Parameshwari Temple.

In the video, the man can be seen approaching two homeless people sleeping on the pavement in the area. He then drops the cement block on one of the pavement dwellers and flees. The incident took place at 12.03 am.

The incident was captured by the surveillance cameras installed by a co-operative bank, located adjacent to the pavement, where the woman was murdered.

The footage shows how the woman who was injured on her head struggled for her life from 12.03 to 12.40 am. She can be seen writhing in pain and leaning against the wall located near her.


CCTV footage of the crime. (Photo: India Today)

Then at around 12.42 am, the assailant returns to find the woman bleeding from her head. The other person, who was also sleeping on the pavement, leaves the spot.

The man tries to lift the woman up but she pushes him away. He then once again leaves the spot.

The video footage showed that the same man returned at 12.58 am. This time he picked up the same cement brick and threw it at the injured woman’s head and ran away.


The assailant fleeing the scene. (Photo: India Today)

Three minutes later, he returns to checks if she is dead. Even more horrifyingly, he then proceeds to defile her body.

After footage of the crime surfaced, the Hassan police have now formed two teams to nab the unidentified assailant.

Rafi

Rafi

Jul 23, 2010
I'm speechless.
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

Apr 28, 2014
drinking problem i guess.....
every murder is horrific.. its just, that it is not always filmed...
 
