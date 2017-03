Hamas is the illigitimate son of the Muslim Brotherhood...

Military power + Islamic party = Fire incoming.

Neither of them are truthworthy groups, meaning both of them will play against each other, the moment one become useless... And neither of them can accept defeat... so both will fight if things don't go the way they wanted it.



In the End it's like wanting to stop a Fire with another Fire... it will only grow. Egypt want to use Hamas, thinking they can control them, bc they think THEY ARE STRONGER... but in reality they are not. Egypt have problems getting ride of ISIS, even tho' they don't want them to go... Yep EGYPT do not want ISIS to disapear for ever, they need them to exist in small, controled areas, that way ( like mubarak and Anwar have done) they can use this "threat" to bargain things. Like aid package, special defence equipment, gifts AND militarizing the Sinai peninsula, the Ultimate Dream of all Egyptian "Rais" since the end of the War.



Anyway, they are playing with Fire against themselfs if that don't succeed. And Israel is not Dumb either, if things get to Good with EGypt plan, be assured lobby in DC will play like butter in an A**.

