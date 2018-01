The strategic and operational lessons ​



The strategic lessons



1. First Lesson



To ensure the implementation of the strategy of action, which ensures the achievement of the strategic objectives of war, at all stages of military operations, and work to prevent the enemy from achieving its counter strategy.



In the October 1973 war, the strategy of action from outside lines was the most appropriate. In coordination with the Syrian political and military leadership, which placed its forces under unified command with the Egyptian forces, the unified leadership can follow this strategy on both fronts with one thought that prevents Israel from implementing its strategy by operating internal lines that enable it to lure each state on its own. In the fighting, with the same strategy that it did in the wars of June 1967 and before in the 1948 Palestine War.

During the fighting, after the first phase successfully completed, the Egyptian military leadership did not follow the news of the fighting on the Syrian front, although it is the unified leadership of the two fronts. As a result, the hostilities on both fronts did not allow Israel to implement its strategy by operating internal lines, Therefore, as soon as the Egyptians stopped on the direct line of armies on 9 October, Israel turned to Syria to do its utmost to resolve the war for its benefit on the Golan front and then turn to the Sinai front starting on October 16 to try to resolve the fighting to its advantage on this front as well, Working from Internal lines.

2.







Lessons learned from the application of the principles of war and the use of forces ​

Application of the principles of war