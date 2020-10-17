Warehousing giant GLP launches $1.5bn joint venture in Vietnam Singapore company bets on COVID success story as trade moves from China

A GLP warehouse outside Prague, Czech Republic. The big logistics company sees huge growth potential in Vietnam, a country with a dynamic population that has had success halting the spread of COVID-19.LIEN HOANG, Nikkei staff writerOctober 16, 2020 19:42 JSTHO CHI MINH CITY -- Asia's biggest warehouse operator GLP is debuting in Vietnam through a $1.5 billion joint venture, betting that demand for logistics services will rise in Southeast Asia as brands diversify their supply chains away from China.The company will develop three facilities with Vietnam's SEA Logistic Partners, or SLP. The partners plan to develop a total of 335,000 sq. meters of land around Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, according to GLP.The warehouses will be GLP's first in Southeast Asia. Vietnam has become attractive due to its ability to tame the spread of COVID-19 -- it has so far dealt with 1,124 cases and 35 deaths -- and keep its economy mostly open this year. Its relative success against the pandemic has helped Vietnam attract investors leaving China as they try to avoid the crossfire from the Sino-American trade war."Vietnam is poised to benefit from further diversification of the global supply chain and manufacturing, which will fuel demand for logistics infrastructure to support operations of both local and global companies," said Chih Cheung, a founding partner at SLP.Singapore-registered GLP manages 64 million sq. meters of logistics real estate spanning 16 countries, from Japan to Brazil to Poland. Its customer base includes a number of clients that can easily segue into doing business in Vietnam. Jusda, a former logistics arm of Apple supplier Foxconn, plans to lease half of the space at SLP Park Bac Giang, near the Vietnam-China border.Vietnam's success at keeping the coronavirus at bay allowed factories to keep running for companies like Intel. America's biggest chipmaker said the virus never caused it to pause an assembly line in Vietnam.