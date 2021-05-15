Ward boy rapes Covid patient in Bhopal hospital, victim dies in 24 hours
A coronavirus patient was raped by a ward boy at a government hospital in Bhopal and died within 24 hours. The incident was made public only after a month following the arrest of the accused.
Ravish Pal Singh
A ward boy of a government hospital in Bhopal was arrested last month after he allegedly raped a coronavirus patient who died the next day. The ward boy was arrested, produced before the court and sent to jail the next day. The woman who died was a survivor of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy.
The incident was made public over a month after an association, fighting for the rights of Bhopal gas tragedy victims, wrote to the chairman of a committee for medical rehabilitation of Bhopal gas tragedy victims, flagging the "pathetic condition of Covid wards" at the Bhopal Memorial Hospital Research Centre".
In the letter, the organisations have alleged that the 43-year-old Covid patient's family was not informed about the incident. The letter also mentions that a 24-year-old woman, who was admitted to the Covid ward of the hospital, was also sexually molested by the same ward boy while he was on duty.
The 43-year-old woman, who was admitted to the Bhopal Memorial Hospital and Research Centre on April 6 had narrated the incident, identifying the accused in a statement to a doctor. The doctor recorded the statement of the woman and sent it to the police. The accused was arrested the same day.
The woman's condition deteriorated soon after and she was shifted to a ventilator. She died in the late evening on April 7. The letter alleges that the hospital management tried to cover up the incident and even a month after the woman's death, her relatives were not informed about the incident.
Releasing the statement about the incident, DIG Bhopal (Urban) said the victim had informed the hospital management about the incident on April 6 and the hospital had informed the police.
"After the incident, the police registered a case under sections of rape and arrested the accused within a few hours and produced him in court the next day from where he was sent to jail. The accused is still in jail and the police will use all the evidence in the case and present it firmly in court so that the victim's family gets justice," he said.
"No attempt has been made by the Bhopal police to cover up or suppress the case," DIG Bhopal said.
