War Veteran Air Cdre Sajjad Haider insulted by islamabad police

SecularNationalist
SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 21, 2015
- 7,571
- -7
- Country
-
- Location
-
Even if he is not a war hero who fought for this country. This is not a way to talk with a senior citizen. That police man for sure lacked a good upbringing and tehzeeb.
Unbelievable!
That police man
Islamabad police HAS gone down the shit hole. it is just like punjab police now the only difference is the way they speak to you slightly politely but they are involved in all illegal activities like extortion and detaining people for ransom on roads.Islamabad police is slowly turning into Punjab police
They are only good for harrasing couples on the road
Extortion and loot
If I could, I would terminate all these baygairat haramkhor police and raise a total new professional honest force. Pakistan police has been the worst, corrupt, inefficient, phuddu underperforming crooks. Sharabi darpok zani harami.