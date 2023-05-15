What's new

War Veteran Air Cdre Sajjad Haider insulted by islamabad police

Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

Very very sad! This perfect ex-PAF gentleman, being the squadron leader attacking on the Indian armored columns, saved Lahore from the imminent fall.....

Can the BaJwa & Co understand what utter shame they're bringing on Pak by destroying all the good things she has produced??
 
I.R.A

SecularNationalist said:
That police man
That police man only?

If I could, I would terminate all these baygairat haramkhor police and raise a total new professional honest force. Pakistan police has been the worst, corrupt, inefficient, phuddu underperforming crooks. Sharabi darpok zani harami.

They are the whores of of corrupt Pakistani politicians, they don't serve Pakistan, they serve the worst corrupts of Pakistan.
 
BamsiBey

A country that doesn't respect it's Heros will not get new ones.

Symbolic but very sad indeed.

Invictus01 said:
Islamabad police is slowly turning into Punjab police
They are only good for harrasing couples on the road
Extortion and loot
Islamabad police HAS gone down the shit hole. it is just like punjab police now the only difference is the way they speak to you slightly politely but they are involved in all illegal activities like extortion and detaining people for ransom on roads.
 
Jango

Jango

Olympus81

I hope someone is keeping list of the names of all these enablers of PDM and Establishment.

There will be a need to do a grand purge of all these elements.

This starts with Asim Munir down to patwaris.
 
Black.Mamba

Black.Mamba

I.R.A said:
If I could, I would terminate all these baygairat haramkhor police and raise a total new professional honest force. Pakistan police has been the worst, corrupt, inefficient, phuddu underperforming crooks. Sharabi darpok zani harami.
And if I could, I will cut off their ****** so that they can't even reproduce and spread their germs.
 

