War simulation thread: Is it really possible for the Indian Armed Forces to capture the kashmir across the LoC?

My War plans on Azad Kashmir:-



(A) Topic- Belligerence :-

India

----------

Army - 12.40 lac + 40 k in Territorial army part of regular establishment



First line reserves- 3 lac

2nd line reserves - 5 lac(not crossed age 50)

+ 1.2 lac in Territorial Army



Pakistan

---------------

Army- 5.54 lac

Reserves- 5 lac... (Reason m not taking them in cos we r not goin to fight urban wars and it would be difficult to mobilise them in first 3 days of war)

----------------------------------------

Topic:- Deployment(ORBAT) of Pak

______

1) Punjab - 3.10 lac (standard ORBAT but had to move approx 1.3o lac to kpk.. Bringing dem in within 3 days is logistics wise a nightmare...so real ORBAT will be approx 1.80 lac troops)



2) Sindh - 50k (16k rangers internally deployed and 24 k internally in Punjab so that makes it 40 k and out of total 1.50 lac rangers 40k r internally deployed and rest 1.10 lac along d borders.. They r of no use incase of sudden thrust



3) Kpk - 30k (frontier constabulary -33k but involved in VVIP duties as well..... Army only 30k so considering ttp plus stopping afgans from border smuggling and guarding fence... Punjab has to divert its troops... Approx 1 lac 30 k more)

=>So grand total to guard afgan border +TTP is

30k Fc + 1.60 lac army+ 25k Constabulary makes it more than 2 lakh complying with present ORBAT... They cant shift it within 3 days of shock attack.



4) Balochistan-30k + 25k baloch levies, a police force and 70k light armed with toyota hilux Frontier Corps

Means 1 lac 25 k in total(but army is only 30k) if situation worsens.. More army can be deployed.



5) AJK- 50k (strike corps, northern light infantry)



6) Pogb - 25 k (GB scouts paramilitary with light weapons guarding 15 lac men out of which (68% shias nd 32% sunnis)

_______

Now first of all we need to tackle the China front and be a porcupine and keep it defensive with eastern strike corps to make deep thrust in tibet incase of any eventuality with 90 k strong troops...3 fronts r dere:-



1) Ladakh - 50k army + 50k ITBP plus all local people of ladakh(kind of TA) -----one unit s400 will check ajk, pogb and chinki front..... Plus Spike and Amogha MPATGM to prevent chinese tank thrust (so 1 lac troops plus one s400 unit in ladakh)



Sikkim- (1 lac army + 20k ITBP) + 1 s400 battery to cover Bhutan sikkim and half of nepal)



Arunachal (1lac +30k ITBP plus another s400 battery to cover chickens neck and entire NE



--------------------------------

Internal security :-



Maoists:-



Crpf = 1 lac +10k cobra( Drg+ regional police forces)



2) NE - Assam Rif, regional police and Eastern strike corps



3) Kazmeer- (All RR personnels to be withdrawn to man POGB so entire apparatus shld be with CRPF and instead of Para sf will be assisted by JKP, SOG, Qat and units of NSG

=>Total (1.5 lac Crpf + 50k from combined other paramilitary= 2 lac+ 1 lac jkp including 2.500 strong sog commandos)

Plus we will keep (2 lac Frontline reserves in order to move dem either on d china border or supplement d thrust in ajk or pogb as an extra cover or man d gotten possesions in Pogb and neelum valley)



-------------------

Topic- Pogb front+neelum valley nd rest of ajk



15 lac population

Defended by 25 k GB scouts paramilitary which can be easily overpowered by cutting deir access from ajk

And Ajk is defended by 50k NLI of pak army

(Total 75-80k + 10k jehadis) = 90k lightly armed guys with good Air defense and skardu air base



Our ORBAT"-



1) 2 lac pure regular infantry (thrust... Considering russia invaded with 1.75 lac initailly)

2) plus 70 k RR to man pogb and 40 k frontline territorial army as back up to man incase additional force is needed

So total (2 lac +70k+40k= 3.10 lac)

Support:-(air force)



¤Escort air sup jets-



1) 1 Rafale sqd

2) 2 Mrge+ mig29 sqd

3) 2 sukhoi sqd

4) 1 Tejas sqd

----------

•Total 108 A. S jets



•+ 3 mig21 sqd deeper for interception and CAp role

Total =54 jets(18*3)



•+ 4 jaguar darin3 sqd = 72 deep strike escorted by afforsaid AS jets



• 70-80 Attack helis(Apache.LCH,Rudra,mil35)

•20 Heron TP drones

•100+ loitering munition like harpy





•So total aircrafts= 234



•Tanks 200 t72, 100 t90

•400 BMP2 + 100 kestrel

•800 Casspir+ Aditya MRAP for patrolling



S400 will play dual role to protect china plus pogb and ajk frontier + rafale will also play dual role... Sukhoi instead of forward bases can be placed deep in himachal haryana and uk



----------------

West frontier:-(Punj, Rag, Guj)



•Regular army - 4 lac... For thrust and pressure along d border to stop pak from reinforcing ajk and pogb

Will seize two dist. Umerkot and Tharpakar

With 52% and 43% hindu majority districts attached with rajasthan.. Dont thrust too deep to avoid targeting Main cities to prevent onslaught of NAsR tactical nukes(40km range)



•3 (2+1)lac reserves as back up incase of major invasion or manning holding corps once main thrust gets inside



1.2 lac TA back up

1.3 lac bsf holding corps



So total army ORbat= (4+5.5 = 9.5 lac)



Against porkis having

(1.80 punjab + 50k karachi and 80 k rangers)

Still it would be difficult for dem to save Umerkot and tharpakar



Indian AF supporting ops:-



• 4 Mig, mirage sqd

• 4 Su sqd

• 1 tejas sqd

-------

Total 162 AS jets



{Also includes 24 mig29k jets on Ins vikramaditya to **** Karachi port}

So, 162+24= 180+ as jets

--------

•4 mig21 sqd as interceptors (72 jets bison standard)



•4 jaguar Darin3 sqd (72 jets) for deep strike

• 5 bae hawk for CAS and ground attack (90)



•40 attack helis (6 apache, 15 mi35 and rest Rudra)



• 100+ loitering munitions and testing Rustam2 ucav



Tanks:-



T90- 1500, t72-1800, Arjun-200+

Total ( 3.500)



Bmp2- 1800



• 2 s400 batteries ( punjab and GujRaj border)



*note- (42 sukhoi is exclusively placed under strategic command in central india... So that will leave approx 14-15 sukhoi and Vikrant carrier with 26 Mig 29 k onboard to check malacca)



_________________

Sikkim and Arunachal AF deployment



• one s400 in sikkim and another in arunachal will take care of major air attack by Plaaf and



• 1 rafale sqd

* 5 sukhoi sqd

Total (108) jets will take care of any major attack from chinese side atleast for a week



_______________

Lets hav a look at Paf



J10c -( 25)

F16 blk52+ -( 18)

F16 old- (56)

Jf173 - ~(35)

________

Strike-

Jf17 1,2= (130+ jets)

Mirage v = 60+



Now... We hav to make sure to decapacitate

Porkis within first 2 days targetting :-



1) Radar sites

2) ammo depot

3) HQ

4) power grid

5) surface vessels

6) Pak ordinance fctrs

Most importantly Blasting oil depots will ensure reduced troop movmnt.. Will be very difficult for dem to quickly relocate troops fem troubles baluchistan and kpk dat also with 2-3 days



30% of aircrafts and 13 airbases of pak air force shall be decapacitated using

Nirbhay, brahmos and conventional desi Iskandar missile like

Prahar(200km) and pralay (500 km)



Pak reserves will be of no use since we wont invade them.. We will sweep only forward territories....



We will shell neelum valley of ajk to drive away local population.. Its poulation is only 2 lac... We will leave 10k sq km og ajk for pak army as face saver and will acquire all of POGB and neelum valley of ajk.. Total 75k sq km area out of 85sq km area



China shall be taken care of by Spike mpatgm and igla s and s400.. Pyrely defensive and holding fromation against dem



+ the way pak is killing shias.. We can certainly take help of iran to foment trouble in baluchistan to make pak deploy more there and spend more there