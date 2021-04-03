What's new

WAR READY: Behold the largest "Elephant Walk" we've ever seen (12 KC-135s, 12 C-17s and five KC-46s)

Get Ya Wig Split

Get Ya Wig Split

FULL MEMBER
Feb 22, 2017
1,160
-1
1,241
Country
United States
Location
United States
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom