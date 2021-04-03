WAR READY: Behold the largest "Elephant Walk" we've ever seen (12 KC-135s, 12 C-17s and five KC-46s)

Get Ya Wig Split
- Feb 22, 2017
USAF 12 KC-135s, 12 C-17s and five KC-46s line up for an elephant walk at Altus AFB, Oklahoma, during a large formation exercise, April 2. The exercise was conducted to simulate a mass evacuation of aircraft in preparation of an emergency weather situation.
21 gun salute out of the top of your drop top coupe
@F-22Raptor @Hamartia Antidote @KAL-EL @Vanguard One @Viva_Viet
@Tai Hai Chen @beijingwalker @Beast
