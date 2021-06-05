War of Words Begins as Tamil Nadu Govt Addresses Centre as 'Ondriya Arasu'

Amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic crisis, this silent war of words has taken a political turn as Stalin and some of his cabinet ministers have started addressing the Centre as ‘Ondirya Arasu’ union goverment. Recently, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan mentioned the term in his maiden speech during the 43rd GST Council meeting.However, this did not go down well with the BJP as the party asked how can a power entitled central government be addressed as ‘Ondriya arasu' union goverment ?The Dravidian majors have been ruling the state for 50 years. All these years, they have addressed the Centre as Central government (in Tamil). But suddenly, after the DMK assumed power, the Central government is now being referred to as Union government orin Tamil. This has created ripples at the Centre.Till date, at least in Tamil Nadu, the ordinary citizens perceived the Central government to be a powerful entity, and the states should pay obeisance to it. It is not accountable and the people of the state should agree to whatever action it took.This new way of addressing the Centre has reportedly led to a backlash from the BJP. There are whispers that this cost the TN state’s finance minister and he had lost an opportunity to become a part of the Group of Ministers (GoM) in the GST Council. Moreover, the state has not received proper allocation over COVID-19 vaccines and it did not get the permission to operate HLL in Chengalpattu district to produce vaccines by the state government has been delayed.But how much of these allegations are true? “Whether the Centre has acted in good manners before? No. For the last 50 years, it always had an animosity with Tamil Nadu. So, saying that usage of the word ‘Union Government’ is the sole reason for the state being discriminated is wrong,” said Manushya Puthiran, one of the DMK’s spokespersons