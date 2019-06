The Germans were not happy with sanctions... they were not happy with surrounding countries being jalous of their potential industry and potential power... they were not happy that the power of their potential nationalism was opressed by internal and foreign powers... they were not happy with international zionism and the position of the zionist troublemakers, just as today many are not happy with them.

So this war has also some beautiful things which showed that a nation can rise, become independent and punish the enemy in a devestating way.. in a short time.

Ofcourse.. all of this minus the mistake of Hitler who did not listen to his surrounding.

Click to expand...