What's new

War memorial built in Ladakh for 20 Indian army men killed during clashes with Chinese army

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
5,134
20
12,530
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
A memorial has been built for the 20 Indian army men who lost their lives in action against the Chinese Army in the Galwan Valley after evicting them from an observation post near the Y-junction area there under Operation Snow Leopard, according to sources.


The memorial has been built at the unit level near the KM-120 post on the strategic road Durbuk-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldie, Ladakh.


The memorial has names of 20 troops and the details of the June 15 operation.

As per the operational details put out on the memorial wall, "On June 15, 2020 at Galwan Valley, Col B Santosh Babu Commanding Officer, 16 Bihar led the Quick Reaction Force of 16 Bihar and attached troops tasked to evict the PLA OP from Gen AY Nala and move further to Patrolling Point 14."


"The column successfully evicted the PLA OP from Y Nala and reached PP 14 where a fierce skirmish broke out between the IA and PLA troops. Col B Santosh Babu led from the front and his troops fought gallantly in a hand to hand combat, causing heavy casualties to the PLA. In the ensuing fight twenty "Gallants of Galwan" were killed," it says.


India and China have been engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including the Finger area, Galwan valley, Hot springs, and Kongrung Nala.


The situation worsened after 20 Indian army men were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops in the Galwan valley in June. (ANI)

risingkashmir.com

War memorial built in Ladakh for 20 Indian army men killed during clashes with Chinese army

War memorial built in Ladakh for 20 Indian army men killed during clashes with Chinese army
risingkashmir.com risingkashmir.com
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
10,749
-16
18,547
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
Mace said:
Where is this mythical PLA by the way? Those losers have gone hibernating. Stop pinning all your hopes on those PLA cowards. They are good at show boating. Nothing more nothing less.
Click to expand...
LOL says the RSS clown. You got beaten to death with sticks. LOL Sticks dude.
 
Jackdaws

Jackdaws

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
11,705
-46
10,164
Country
India
Location
India
Mace said:
Where is this mythical PLA by the way? Those losers have gone hibernating. Stop pinning all your hopes on those PLA cowards. They are good at show boating. Nothing more nothing less.
Click to expand...
Probably Xi has asked them to keep quiet.
 
Pakistan Space Agency

Pakistan Space Agency

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 22, 2019
3,307
-23
5,056
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Mace said:
Where is this mythical PLA by the way? Those losers have gone hibernating. Stop pinning all your hopes on those PLA cowards. They are good at show boating. Nothing more nothing less.
Click to expand...
I think they're busy fortifying their positions on the newly conquered 1,000 sq km surrendered by India without firing a single bullet.

You should concentrate on the next 1,000 sq km block you want to hand over to China.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Vergennes Vice President Naidu inaugurates first India-built war memorial in France Indian Defence Forum 3
beijingwalker Touring memorial hall commemorating Korean War in China Military Photos & Multimedia 1
Horus Featured Eyewitnesses Recall Memories of 1965 War Military Photos & Multimedia 1
The Eagle Pakistan Navy celebrates Hangor day in the memory of 1971 war. Pakistan Navy 10
ghazi52 This Karachi cemetery is a memorial to fallen soldiers who fought in World War II Social & Current Events 12
eldarlmari Foreign worker charged for alleged rape of student near Kranji War Memorial Central & South Asia 6
Cobra Arbok Gallant Maratha soldiers winning war in Sharqat a great memory for Indian Army: Gen Rawat Indian Defence Forum 12
Cthulhu Italian police hunt naked English-speaking tourists who jumped into war memorial fountain Europe & Russia 1
Adam WANG SHANGHAI MEGA Singapore holds 51st War Memorial Service for civilian victims during Japanese Occupation China & Far East 4
Reichsmarschall Wing Commander Mervyn Leslie Middlecoat's daughter recounts the memories of her father, a war hero. Pakistan Air Force 9

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top