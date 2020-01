When Solemani was target last night, a part of me wondered if this was an opening salvo in a complex operation for military conflict.



Solemani would be tasked with Quds Force reaction and responsibilities in any war with the US/Israel. Thus it is possible US would decide to take him off the board in hopes that would blunt the effect of an upcoming war.



Now we are seeing more air strikes targeting Iraqi milita far beyond any justified “deterrence and reaction role”. It seems US is taking a page out of the Israeli handbook where it is willing to risk the prospect of war in exchange for “de-fanging Iran and its allies”.



Iran is in tough place. If it doesn’t respond equivocally to these provocations then US will continue to strike Iranian assets throughout Syria and Iraq. This is called de-fanging. It was used on Saddam.



Then one day when Iran has been weakened US will feel it has enough of upper hand for armed conflict directly with Iran on Iranian soil.



So the choice is wether Iran wants war now or later down the road when it is weaker along with its allies?

