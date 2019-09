I would like to ask this question why war is not an option if its not then

1. Disband military and give Kashmir to India and spend that money towards economy and let's live like a bitch

2. Name one country on the planet which didnt witness war. War is a reality in which we live in. Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen, Rohingya, Lebanon, Palestine, Kashmir that's a lot of war declared on muslims.

3. Name one country without military ?



So Mr PM and foreign minister war is always an option not for you maybe not for 5% elite but not he case with average Pakistani.

You have failed to provide

Security

Prosperity

Future for next generation

Economy

Kashmir solution

Now please for goodness sake dont live in fairy land if you think war is not option then you have lost the touch with ground realities and feeling of normal Pakistani. If you continue on this path you will be sidelined just like political elite as well as dictators because you cant suppress the feelings of people. You say the exact thing about Kashmir but fail to realize the feeling of normal Pakistani.

You watched and tweeted and phone called the world while average Pakistani showed you last Friday that your govt and some people have lost touch with public sentiment.

No policy on Kashmir it's almost a month and govt is starting to step back from half measured aggressiveness that was there in the beginning. Why you want 370 restored? Even I can give 5 point agenda before any talk for future

1. Lift the curfew immediately

2. Release of all leaders huryiat or otherwise

3. Move army out of cities and towns on Kashmir.

4. Let UN humanitarian organizations in Kashmir

5. No more one on one talks but under P5+ 1( 5 Permanent members + Germany) and then we move forward.

Instead of intense workout please work on moving around getting things done. Even I can post thread after thread and call and email and tweet like you.

Click to expand...