War in Ukraine - Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb

From multipolar Super powers we could end up having bipolar Super Powers : US and China. The question is who will pay the price and what will the cost be. I asked my fellow Americans where does their tax dollars go and they didn't have a clue. There is no accountability or transparency as the paws take out as much honey money as they need for their grandiose world domination schemes while houses are foreclosed and many people thrown out of their dwellings to live on the streets , in cars and RVs.



The US strategy makes no sense since if there is direct conflict between the US and Russia then China will be the clear winner and will climb to the number one spot to a new defined Unipolar position with India at the heels.



Whether it is a limited or unlimited, nuclear war is a real prospect and the initial Russians targets will be the Ukraines/ Europoodles which the Russians would want to make an example of as a warning to the US. NATO countries should start preparing their people for Nuclear war as the Russians raise the stakes. The Neocons have raised the stakes even higher to all or nothing and recklessly ignoring the signs , it is the Neocon's last stand before they get relegated to the trash can of history and inadvertently sacrifice Israel to their end.