It's just invasion of Ukraine, not a war. If things stay as they are, then we have politics and economics to discuss. But hardly anyone thinks that things would stay as they are and NATO would get involved militarily directly in coming days.



If war breaks out then it would go nuclear fairly quickly, there would be no politics or economics to discuss. The only talking points for the global world would be food and shelter.



Didn't see the video attached in your post though.