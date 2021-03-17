What's new

War games suggest the US will lose fast if it confronts China over Taiwan

War games suggest the US will lose fast if it confronts China over Taiwan
March.12 2021

The US Air Force simulated a war game against China last autumn, and the results were unsettling for Washington.

The US Air Force simulated a highly classified war game over Taiwan last year, and the way it ended unnerved America's military establishment.

The war game created a future scenario in which a Chinese biological-weapon attack could sweep through American bases and warships in the Indo-Pacific region.

The future confrontation would continue for more than a decade, likely ending with the US on the receiving end of a loss, according to the classified report published by Yahoo News.

The war game carried out by the US has leaked for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, which spread to the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier and took the US Navy’s most important unit temporarily out of commision.

In the midst of war simulation, actual Chinese combat aircraft crossed the median line in the Taiwan Strait in the direction of Taipei 40 times and carried out simulated attacks on the island. It was called “disturbing” by the Taiwan premier.

Amid escalating tension between Washington and Beijing, China’s air force released a video showing a bomb attack on the US Andersen Air Force Base on the US Pacific island of Guam.

The Chinese propaganda video was titled: “The god of war H-6K [bomber] goes on the attack!”

Just four days after President Joe Biden took office, China launched simulated missile attacks on the USS Roosevelt carrier.

On Tuesday, Phil Davidson, the top US admiral for Asia-Pacific, said the US military needs more long-range weaponry in the western Pacific, including ground-based arms.

“A wider base of long-range precision fires, which are enabled by all our terrestrial forces - not just sea and air but by land forces as well - is critically important to stabilize what is becoming a more unstable environment in the western Pacific,” Admiral Phil Davidson told a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing.

Davidson cited enthusiasm by the Army and Marine Corps “to embrace some of the capabilities that the Navy and Air Force have already developed.”

The Biden administration has said the United States intends to compete with China’s growing influence and military strength in the Asia-Pacific. The Pentagon is carrying out a review of its strategy in the region.





The US Air Force simulated a war game against China last autumn, and the results were unsettling for Washington.
China's strategy is to make the US fight for Kinmen island which is located 10 km from mainland China. The US at Kinmen island. will be hard pressed to survive fire from the Chinese coast. It will be devastating for American planes, ships, subs at Kinmen island. Probably 90% of the US forces sent to Taiwan strait will be destroyed trying to defend Kinmen island.
 
Modern wars don't last very long. Days or weeks at the most.

China's strategy is to make the US fight for Kinmen island which is located 10 km from mainland China. The US at Kinmen island. will be hard pressed to survive fire from the Chinese coast. It will be devastating for American planes, ships, subs at Kinmen island. Probably 90% of the US forces sent to Taiwan strait will be destroyed trying to defend Kinmen island.
 
