War game suggests U.S. needs to bolster Taiwan's defenses now to avoid heavy casualties

If Chinese troops establish beachheads and secure them, would intervention continue?Considering the estimate is nearly 500,000 troops to Garrison Taiwan post invasion (50:1 requirement of population to invading soldiers), if an invasion for a million or more men started landing on beach’s and started securing them, would non-Taiwanese forces try to dislodge them? Or would by them it be considered a fair accompli and wholly up to the Taiwanese to push off the island?