WAR AGAINST ONE!

imadul said: Allied powers comprised of:



1. International Establishment

2. International white Anglo-Saxon media

3. Brown Military Establishment

4. 80% of Local Media

5. Nawaz, Shahbaz, Maryam, Hamza, Sulaiman family Yazidi mafia

6. N-League, political front and appendage to sharif family mafia

7. Asif Ali ghaddari, AKA Bambino cinema & Mr. $100%

8. Family Ltd PPP

9. Racist PPP Sindh Govt

10. Fazul Rehman religious mafia

11. Election Commission of Pakistan

12. Wali family mafia of charsadda

13. Remnants of Altaf, MQM-P

14. 12-party alliance of expediency



Anyone left?



Against ONE, IMRAN KHAN



ہر طرف سے ہے انفرادی جبر کی یلغار

کتنے محاذوں پہ لڑے تنہا دفاعی آدمی



An invasion of oppressive persecution from every postern

How one man fight on multitudes of battles

IK isnt alone. He has the will of Allah Swt and the support of people of Pakistan with him. The Quran says:The whole corrupt league and their benefactors were against him, yet he came back strong makes it no doubt at least in my mind.