I think this government's days are numbered now, Imran Khan and his PTI have turned out to be failures of highest magnitude, 1 year is more than enough to see the "potential" of a PM, Imran Khan and PTI are a done case now. I wouldn't be surprised if some quarters of "hidden-hands" are also giving green signal to Molvi Fazlu for this dharna, his confidence in recent days about ousting this PTI government is remarkable. Another "inqilabi" BS party got exposed and will become history like many before them. Let's see what our "hidden hands" have in the offering for us for the future. In my books PTI/Imran Khan are a done and shut case.

