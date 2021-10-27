What's new

Waqar Younis says Rizwan offering Namaz in front of Hindus during Indo-Pak match was special; apologises after row

A

aryadravida

FULL MEMBER
Feb 7, 2020
629
-21
621
Country
India
Location
India
Chandigarh, October 27

Former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis on Wednesday apologised for his comment that Mohammad Rizwan offering Namaz during India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 clash 'in front of Hindus was special'.

The former Pakistan pacer tendered an apology through his official Twitter account and said: "In the heat of the moment, I said something which I did not mean which has hurt the sentiments of many. I apologise for this, this was not intended at all, a genuine mistake."

Younis had sparked a controversy on Tuesday when he, on a Pakistani news channel, said that watching Pakistani opener Mohammad Rizwan offering namaz “in front of Hindus was very special to him”.




Chandigarh, October 27

Former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis on Wednesday apologised for his comment that Mohammad Rizwan offering Namaz during India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 clash 'in front of Hindus was special'.

The former Pakistan pacer tendered an apology through his official Twitter account and said: "In the heat of the moment, I said something which I did not mean which has hurt the sentiments of many. I apologise for this, this was not intended at all, a genuine mistake."

Younis had sparked a controversy on Tuesday when he, on a Pakistani news channel, said that watching Pakistani opener Mohammad Rizwan offering namaz “in front of Hindus was very special to him”.
Harsha Bhogle called Waqar Younis's statement “dangerous” and said that the cricket world needed to be united and not divided by religion.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1452977744086593539
www.tribuneindia.com

Waqar Younis says Rizwan offering Namaz in front of Hindus during Indo-Pak match was special; apologises after row

Former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis on Wednesday apologised for his comment that Mohammad Rizwan offering Namaz during India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 clash 'in front of Hindus was special'.
www.tribuneindia.com www.tribuneindia.com
I never thought Waqar has this fanatic side to him...waqar,wasim and shoaib always came across as decent human beings....sorry to see how religion has percolated the thoughts and hearts of people in pakistan.
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 15, 2015
15,764
-3
25,647
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
aryadravida said:
Chandigarh, October 27

Former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis on Wednesday apologised for his comment that Mohammad Rizwan offering Namaz during India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 clash 'in front of Hindus was special'.

The former Pakistan pacer tendered an apology through his official Twitter account and said: "In the heat of the moment, I said something which I did not mean which has hurt the sentiments of many. I apologise for this, this was not intended at all, a genuine mistake."

Younis had sparked a controversy on Tuesday when he, on a Pakistani news channel, said that watching Pakistani opener Mohammad Rizwan offering namaz “in front of Hindus was very special to him”.




Chandigarh, October 27

Former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis on Wednesday apologised for his comment that Mohammad Rizwan offering Namaz during India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 clash 'in front of Hindus was special'.

The former Pakistan pacer tendered an apology through his official Twitter account and said: "In the heat of the moment, I said something which I did not mean which has hurt the sentiments of many. I apologise for this, this was not intended at all, a genuine mistake."

Younis had sparked a controversy on Tuesday when he, on a Pakistani news channel, said that watching Pakistani opener Mohammad Rizwan offering namaz “in front of Hindus was very special to him”.
Harsha Bhogle called Waqar Younis's statement “dangerous” and said that the cricket world needed to be united and not divided by religion.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1452977744086593539
www.tribuneindia.com

Waqar Younis says Rizwan offering Namaz in front of Hindus during Indo-Pak match was special; apologises after row

Former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis on Wednesday apologised for his comment that Mohammad Rizwan offering Namaz during India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 clash 'in front of Hindus was special'.
www.tribuneindia.com www.tribuneindia.com
Click to expand...



If the news is true then it's all good. indians say FAR FAR worst things daily. Also, there are millions of indian hindus living and working in Muslim Gulf nations. Just shows the incomparable superiority of Islamic culture over indian/hindu culture.
 
Goenitz

Goenitz

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 28, 2014
4,866
2
6,071
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
the rise of right wing and news coming from it has made neighbours also extremist. First in bengal and now Pakistan.
Pak vs India is not Islam vs Hinduism. But the political viewership made people turn every event like that.
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 15, 2015
15,764
-3
25,647
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
Imad.Khan said:
I agree, that was not called for and its good that he apologised.
Click to expand...


So what? indians say FAR FAR worst things on a daily basis and get away with it. Also Islamic culture and civilisation is phenomenally more superior to indian/hindu culture and civilisation. Just look at the millions of indian hindus living and working in Muslim Gulf natio a despite hating Islam with a passion. Salah is an important part of Islam. If you don't like then you can leave Islam.
 
Deltadart

Deltadart

FULL MEMBER
May 22, 2016
1,033
0
1,716
Country
United States
Location
United States
aryadravida said:
Chandigarh, October 27

Former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis on Wednesday apologised for his comment that Mohammad Rizwan offering Namaz during India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 clash 'in front of Hindus was special'.

The former Pakistan pacer tendered an apology through his official Twitter account and said: "In the heat of the moment, I said something which I did not mean which has hurt the sentiments of many. I apologise for this, this was not intended at all, a genuine mistake."

Younis had sparked a controversy on Tuesday when he, on a Pakistani news channel, said that watching Pakistani opener Mohammad Rizwan offering namaz “in front of Hindus was very special to him”.




Chandigarh, October 27

Former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis on Wednesday apologised for his comment that Mohammad Rizwan offering Namaz during India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 clash 'in front of Hindus was special'.

The former Pakistan pacer tendered an apology through his official Twitter account and said: "In the heat of the moment, I said something which I did not mean which has hurt the sentiments of many. I apologise for this, this was not intended at all, a genuine mistake."

Younis had sparked a controversy on Tuesday when he, on a Pakistani news channel, said that watching Pakistani opener Mohammad Rizwan offering namaz “in front of Hindus was very special to him”.
Harsha Bhogle called Waqar Younis's statement “dangerous” and said that the cricket world needed to be united and not divided by religion.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1452977744086593539
www.tribuneindia.com

Waqar Younis says Rizwan offering Namaz in front of Hindus during Indo-Pak match was special; apologises after row

Former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis on Wednesday apologised for his comment that Mohammad Rizwan offering Namaz during India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2021 clash 'in front of Hindus was special'.
www.tribuneindia.com www.tribuneindia.com
I never thought Waqar has this fanatic side to him...waqar,wasim and shoaib always came across as decent human beings....sorry to see how religion has percolated the thoughts and hearts of people in pakistan.
Click to expand...
I resent it coming from the mouth of a hindutva, a sanghi, a fanatical nation that abuses Muslims and Pakistan at every opportunity. Look in the mirror first, and then accuse others.
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 15, 2015
15,764
-3
25,647
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
SD 10 said:
should have never appologized!
Click to expand...



EXACTLY

indians say FAR FAR worst things daily. They even publicly call for the killing of indian minorities yet no one says a thing. Waqar Younis was correct. Also, Islamic culture and civilisation is phenomenally more superior to indian/hindu culture. Just look at the millions of indian hindus pouring in to the Muslim gulf nations for work despite hating Isalm with an extreme passion.
 
Imad.Khan

Imad.Khan

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 24, 2015
6,666
9
9,909
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
PAKISTANFOREVER said:
So what? indians say FAR FAR worst things on a daily basis and get away with it. Also Islamic culture and civilisation is phenomenally more superior to indian/hindu culture and civilisation. Just look at the millions of indian hindus living and working in Muslim Gulf natio a despite hating Islam with a passion. Salah is an important part of Islam. If you don't like then you can leave Islam.
Click to expand...
We are not Indians, we have higher standards than that, and please control your temper.
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 15, 2015
15,764
-3
25,647
Country
United Kingdom
Location
Pakistan
AgnosticIndian said:
I understand your point but Islamic culture probably didn't cause oil to appear under their feets.....
Click to expand...




But neither did it facilitate over 4 millions dying from covid-19, over 732 million indians defecating in the open or india being the biggest open sewer/sh*thole that planet earth has EVER SEEN:

www.google.co.uk

Covid-19: India excess deaths cross four million, says study

Excess deaths - those above expected levels - are a measure of the overall impact of the pandemic.
www.google.co.uk

www.google.co.uk

At 732 Million, India Tops List on Number of People Without Access to Toilets: Report

In addition to the increased risk of disease, the lack of sanitation facilities also makes women and girls susceptible to harassment and illiteracy.
www.google.co.uk www.google.co.uk
Imad.Khan said:
We are not Indians, we have higher standards than that, and please control your temper.
Click to expand...



As far as indians are concerned, the time for civility has long gone. You are talking as if it is still 2011. indians need to be treated like the hyper-ugly, physically deformed/repulsive sub-human creatures they are.
 
GOAT

GOAT

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Sep 15, 2021
8
0
7
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
It was inappropriate to politicize the act of prayer which is between Khuda and Khalk. Rizwan’s namaz was not intended to be an act of defiance or a statement against anyone, hence it should not be misconstrued as anything other than an act of worship. Also, please refrain from using such objectionable language - if you need inspiration to stop, consider that it’s against the principles of Islam and of common decency.
 
I

Indian Gurkha

FULL MEMBER
May 6, 2010
166
-2
397
Country
India
PAKISTANFOREVER said:
If the news is true then it's all good. indians say FAR FAR worst things daily. Also, there are millions of indian hindus living and working in Muslim Gulf nations. Just shows the incomparable superiority of Islamic culture over indian/hindu culture.
Click to expand...
Yet the most hated religion world over is......know your status before demeaning other religions/culture....

Look around how people treat your religion
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 9, Members: 3, Guests: 6)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom