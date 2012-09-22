WAPDA starts recruitments for Diamer-Bhasha dam project

The WAPDA spokesperson said that the authority has advertised the recruitments on 124 vacancies for the Grade 6 and 16 employees for the construction of the Diamer-Bhasha dam. It added that the residents of Diamer and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) will be appointed on the positions.



Moreover, 179 vacancies of Grade 14 to 20 officials and 317 security positions were also advertised. The spokesperson said that the nationals belonging to GB and the project’s area will be prioritised in order to ensure the economic progress of the locals.