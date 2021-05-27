What's new

WAPDA issues 500m bonds, get 2b in subscription

ziaulislam

Since noone is creating a thread.

WAPDA got the option to raise 2b$ for DAMS from international market basically a surprise
Bonds will be issued at 7% for 10 yrs

This will help bhahsa dam but more importantly it means WAPDA can keep raising money for the future as well with help of multiglobal banks

7% for dams like dasu would be much cheaper then current model of BOT where RR of 20% is incorparted while the risks are similar since payment for these investments are also based upon "soverign grantees"
 
charene514

Since noone is creating a thread.

WAPDA got the option to raise 2b$ for DAMS from international market basically a surprise
Bonds will be issued at 7% for 10 yrs

This will help bhahsa dam but more importantly it means WAPDA can keep raising money for the future as well with help of multiglobal banks

7% for dams like dasu would be much cheaper then current model of BOT where RR of 20% is incorparted while the risks are similar since payment for these investments are also based upon "soverign grantees"
Issuing bonds at such a high coupon rate is very expensive considering that govt bond yields across the world are at historic lows !!
 
